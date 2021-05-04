Petrol and diesel prices raised after assembly elections

This is for the first time since 23 February that the transportation fuel prices have been raised against the backdrop of the high-pitched state assembly elections. As a result, while petrol price increased by 15 paise per litre in Delhi, diesel price was raised by 18 paise per litre. Petrol and diesel were retailing at Rs90.55 per litre and Rs80.91 per litre respectively on Tuesday in Delhi at state run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s outlets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}