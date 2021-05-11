Petrol and diesel prices scale new highs in Delhi

NEW DELHI : Transportation fuel prices in Delhi recorded another high on Tuesday with state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) raising petrol and diesel prices by 27 paise per litre and 30 paise per litre respectively.

This resulted in petrol and diesel selling at ₹91.80 per litre and ₹82.36 per litre respectively in Delhi at state-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s outlets, thereby breaking the previous record of ₹91.53 per litre for petrol and ₹82.06 for diesel registered on Monday.

Petrol and diesel prices have spiked by ₹1.4 per litre and ₹1.63 per litre respectively since the results for the assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry were announced on 2 May.

With the petrol and diesel prices raised across the country, there are some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where petrol prices have already crossed ₹100 per litre. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was at $67.21 a barrel on 10 May.

After rallying on Monday against the backdrop of a cyberattack on US fuel pipeline network Colonial Pipeline, the benchmark Brent crude was trading at $67.70 per barrel on Tuesday, and the West Texas Intermediate was at $64.27 a barrel at the time this story was being composed.

The fuel demand in India has dipped, with several states imposing lockdowns amid a second wave of covid raging across the country—the world’s third-largest oil importer and the fourth-largest buyer of liquefied natural gas. Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April last year during the first wave before recovering to $63.40 a barrel in April, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.