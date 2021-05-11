Petrol and diesel prices scale new highs in Delhi

The fuel demand in India has dipped, with several states imposing lockdowns amid a second wave of covid raging across the country—the world’s third-largest oil importer and the fourth-largest buyer of liquefied natural gas. Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April last year during the first wave before recovering to $63.40 a barrel in April, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.