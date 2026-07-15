Subscribe

Petrol and diesel prices today — 15 July: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as oil extends gain

Petrol and diesel prices today — 15 July: Despite global oil fluctuations, Indian petrol and diesel prices held steady. Brent crude surged to its highest level in a month due to the flare-up in US-Iran conflict. Check retail petrol and diesel prices today in your city here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated15 Jul 2026, 07:12 AM IST
Advertisement
Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices stayed stable despite rising Brent crude prices driven by US-Iran tensions
Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices stayed stable despite rising Brent crude prices driven by US-Iran tensions(ANI)
AI Quick Read

Petrol and diesel prices today, 15 July: Retail fuel prices in India stood steady on Wednesday despite Brent crude price recovery for a third day. Oil prices soared following the collapse of the US-Iran ceasefire as US President Donald Trump threatened further strikes on Islamic Republic. The disruption along the Strait of Hormuz shipping route has heightened uncertainty about energy flows.

Advertisement

The US reinstated its blockade of Iranian ports on Tuesday and launched fresh strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on US infrastructure in Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday. As the two sides exchanged tit-for-tat strikes, the escalation in hostilities injected fresh risk into the market. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 1.72% and settled at $86.19 a barrel at 0029 GMT after surging 11% in the previous two sessions.

Oil prices increased to their highest level in about a month, recovering part of a roughly 30% second-quarter decline. Since state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) determine domestic price of petrol and diesel, global fluctuation in oil prices have not translated into immediate changes at the fuel pump.

Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 15 July

Advertisement
CityPetrol PriceDiesel Price
New Delhi 102.12 95.20
Kolkata 113.51 99.82
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Chennai 107.76 99.55
Gurugram 102.97 95.64
Noida 101.96 95.44
Bengaluru 111.68 99.56
Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68
Chandigarh 101.54 89.47
Hyderabad 115.69 103.82
Jaipur 113.19 98.25
Lucknow 101.86 95.36
Patna 113.37 99.36
Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Trump shelves 20% fee proposal for Hormuz transit after gulf pressure

US President Donald Trump took a U-turn from his 20% fee proposal for Hormuz transit due to pressure from allies in the Gulf. In a social media post, he stated, “I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States."

According to the US President, forthcoming direct investments in the US from Gulf states prompted him to reverse his decision of transit fee. Trump backed away from his plan just a day after announcing the fee and in an interview said, “I don’t like the concept of a fee,” adding, “They’re going to be making massive investments into the United States, and I like that much better," Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

Amid the flare-up in tensions in West Asia, KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said, “The chances of oil moving back toward $100 in the reasonably near term are still meaningful if hostilities intensify which damages energy infrastructure around the Gulf,” Reuters reported.

Suggesting that Brent prices could remain at $75-$80 a barrel if diplomatic efforts helped reopen the Strait, he added, “For now, the risk premium is still embedded, but it’s not a one-way bet given that there remain incentives for both sides to find a diplomatic solution.”

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaPetrol and diesel prices today — 15 July: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as oil extends gain
Advertisement
Read Next Story