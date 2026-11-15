Petrol and diesel prices today, 15 November: Check how much fuel costs in your city — Full List

Fuel prices today, 15 November: Petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged on Sunday (15 November), with most cities and states reporting no changes. However, petrol prices in Patna were up marginally, from Saturday's ₹113.35 to ₹113.37.
Despite the Central government scrapping the additional excise duty on petrol exports, fuel prices in the country have remained largely stable since the beginning of November.
The differences in fuel prices across states and cities occur due to several state-level taxes, including Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation costs and other local levies.
The stability in prices also comes amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with the US-Iran war continuing since February this year. While the two sides have not finalised an agreement yet, they have largely refrained from engaging in hostilities again, which could once again impact global energy markets. Despite the conflict in the Middle East, Indian fuel retailers have refrained from passing on price fluctuations to consumers, giving them a breather from rising crude oil prices and keeping pump prices steady.
|City
|Petrol Price
|Diesel Price
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|₹95.20
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|Chennai
|₹107.76
|₹99.55
|Kolkata
|₹113.51
|₹99.82
|Gurugram
|₹102.97
|₹95.64
|Noida
|₹101.96
|₹95.44
|Bengaluru
|₹111.68
|₹99.56
|Bhubaneswar
|₹108.97
|₹100.68
|Lucknow
|₹101.89
|₹95.36
|Patna
|₹113.37
|₹99.36
|Jaipur
|₹113.19
|₹98.25
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹115.49
|₹104.40
*Source: Good Returns
On Saturday (local time), Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and the Armed Forces' Navy said that at least three oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz. The development came as Iranian forces warned vessels against entering restricted maritime areas.
According to IRIB, in a recent statement, the IRGC Navy said that two oil tankers, which were attempting to transit the strait without approval, exploded and caught fire after hitting mines.
The statement said, "An hour ago, two offending oil tankers, which were secretly attempting to transit the unauthorised Strait of Hormuz with their navigation and automatic identification systems turned off, exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines." It added, "After the explosion of these two tankers, two other tankers that were attempting to secretly pass through the Strait of Hormuz heeded warnings from the IRGC's Naval Traffic Control Center and returned to the waters of the Persian Gulf."
Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Karnataka, said that the initiatives taken over the past decade had contributed greatly to boosting India's energy security, helping the country deal confidently with challenges arising from the Middle East conflict. PM Modi also shed light on the progress made in India's energy sector over the years.
He made these remarks at events in Bengaluru and Mysuru, where he inaugurated projects and laid the foundation stones for development initiatives worth more than ₹15,600 crore.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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