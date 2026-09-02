Petrol and diesel prices today — 2 September: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Domestic petrol and diesel prices remained steady across key metropolitan cities on Wednesday, September 2, even as global crude benchmarks extended their rally following fresh geopolitical escalations in the Middle East.
In Mumbai, retail petrol continues to trade flat at ₹111.21 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹97.83 per litre. Over the past 10 days, Mumbai petrol prices have ranged from ₹111.21 to ₹117.61 per litre. In the national capital, New Delhi, consumers pay ₹102.12 per litre for petrol and ₹95.20 for diesel.
Retail fuel prices in India vary across states depending on the incidence of local value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.
Check petrol, diesel prices in key cities on 2 September:
|City
|Petrol Price ( ₹/Litre)
|Diesel Price ( ₹/Litre)
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|₹95.20
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|Kolkata
|₹113.51
|₹99.82
|Chennai
|₹107.76
|₹99.55
|Bengaluru
|₹111.68
|₹99.56
|Hyderabad
|₹115.72
|₹103.83
|Gurugram
|₹103.28
|₹95.94
|Noida
|₹101.88
|₹95.36
|Chandigarh
|₹101.54
|₹89.47
|Lucknow
|₹102.31
|₹95.79
|Jaipur
|₹113.19
|₹98.25
|Patna
|₹113.37
|₹99.36
|Bhubaneswar
|₹108.97
|₹100.68
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹115.49
|₹104.40
The price of CNG in Delhi and adjoining cities was increased by ₹3.89 per kg, effective from August 29, Indraprastha Gas Ltd confirmed.
Following the price hike, Delhi's transport bodies demanded an immediate hike in autorickshaw fares, warning of a strike on September 9 if their demand was not met.
The central government notified revised Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) rates effective September 1, raising the windfall levy on outbound shipments of petrol and diesel while marginally trimming duties on jet fuel. Domestic consumer prices remain unaffected by the revision.
International oil benchmarks advanced nearly 1% in early Asian trade on Wednesday, building on a sharp $4 rally from the prior session.
Supply risk premiums expanded after the United States launched airstrikes against targets in Iran overnight, prompting retaliatory strikes and reducing expectations of an immediate de-escalation.
Brent crude futures gained 87 cents, or 0.92%, to trade at $95.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 80 cents, or 0.89%, to $91.02 a barrel. The previous session marked the steepest single-day climb for both benchmarks since late July.
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