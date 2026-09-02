Petrol and diesel prices today — 2 September: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Over the past 10 days, Mumbai petrol prices have ranged from 111.21 to 117.61 per litre

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Updated2 Sep 2026, 07:17 AM IST
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New Delhi, India - Aug. 29, 2026: A worker fills Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in a vehicle at a fuel station in Gole Market in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 29, 2026. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased CNG prices by ?3.89 per kg. The revision, effective from 6 am on Saturday, raised the retail price of CNG in Delhi from ?83.09 to ?86.98 per kg. IGL attributed the hike to a sharp rise in international LNG prices and higher input gas costs amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Aug. 29, 2026: A worker fills Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in a vehicle at a fuel station in Gole Market in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 29, 2026. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased CNG prices by ?3.89 per kg. The revision, effective from 6 am on Saturday, raised the retail price of CNG in Delhi from ?83.09 to ?86.98 per kg. IGL attributed the hike to a sharp rise in international LNG prices and higher input gas costs amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Domestic petrol and diesel prices remained steady across key metropolitan cities on Wednesday, September 2, even as global crude benchmarks extended their rally following fresh geopolitical escalations in the Middle East.

In Mumbai, retail petrol continues to trade flat at 111.21 per litre, while diesel is priced at 97.83 per litre. Over the past 10 days, Mumbai petrol prices have ranged from 111.21 to 117.61 per litre. In the national capital, New Delhi, consumers pay 102.12 per litre for petrol and 95.20 for diesel.

Retail fuel prices in India vary across states depending on the incidence of local value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Also Read | ‘Right to know’ exact percentage of ethanol in petrol? Here's what SC said

Check petrol, diesel prices in key cities on 2 September:

CityPetrol Price ( /Litre)Diesel Price ( /Litre)
New Delhi 102.12 95.20
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Kolkata 113.51 99.82
Chennai 107.76 99.55
Bengaluru 111.68 99.56
Hyderabad 115.72 103.83
Gurugram 103.28 95.94
Noida 101.88 95.36
Chandigarh 101.54 89.47
Lucknow 102.31 95.79
Jaipur 113.19 98.25
Patna 113.37 99.36
Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68
Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

CNG prices in Delhi have been hiked

The price of CNG in Delhi and adjoining cities was increased by 3.89 per kg, effective from August 29, Indraprastha Gas Ltd confirmed.

Following the price hike, Delhi's transport bodies demanded an immediate hike in autorickshaw fares, warning of a strike on September 9 if their demand was not met.

Also Read | CNG price hike in Delhi: Auto unions demand higher fare rate, threaten strike

Centre hikes windfall tax on fuel exports

The central government notified revised Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) rates effective September 1, raising the windfall levy on outbound shipments of petrol and diesel while marginally trimming duties on jet fuel. Domestic consumer prices remain unaffected by the revision.

  • Diesel Exports: The SAED, including the road and infrastructure cess, has increased by 1 to 25 per litre, up from 24 per litre.
  • Petrol Exports: Duty was reintroduced at 1.50 per litre, up from zero.
  • Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF): The export levy was cut by 0.50 per litre, bringing the duty down to 19 per litre from 19.50 per litre.
  • Domestic Clearances: The government maintained the status quo on duty structures for fuel sold domestically.

Also Read | Centre raises windfall tax on petrol, diesel exports, cuts levy on jet fuel

Crude oil surges 1% on US-Iran strikes

International oil benchmarks advanced nearly 1% in early Asian trade on Wednesday, building on a sharp $4 rally from the prior session.

Supply risk premiums expanded after the United States launched airstrikes against targets in Iran overnight, prompting retaliatory strikes and reducing expectations of an immediate de-escalation.

Brent crude futures gained 87 cents, or 0.92%, to trade at $95.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 80 cents, or 0.89%, to $91.02 a barrel. The previous session marked the steepest single-day climb for both benchmarks since late July.

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