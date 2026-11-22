Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in 14 cities on 22 November, including New Delhi. In Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, both fuels also held steady. CNG became costlier in several places, with Hyderabad seeing the biggest increase. Mumbai and Mathura recorded the next biggest price hikes.

Petrol and diesel prices in major cities In New Delhi, petrol held at ₹102.12 per litre, and diesel stayed at ₹95.20 per litre. Mumbai recorded petrol at ₹111.21 per litre and diesel at ₹97.83.

Kolkata had the highest rates for both fuels among these four metros. Petrol there costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre. In Chennai, petrol stood at ₹107.76 per litre and diesel at ₹99.55.

Hyderabad had the highest petrol price among the 14 cities, at ₹116.15 per litre. Thiruvananthapuram followed at ₹115.49 and recorded the highest diesel price at ₹104.40 per litre.

Hyderabad’s diesel rate was 17 paise lower, at ₹104.23. Chandigarh had the lowest rates for both fuels among the 14 cities. Petrol there cost ₹101.54 per litre and diesel was priced at ₹89.47.

Petrol stood at ₹101.96 in Noida, ₹102.23 in Lucknow and ₹102.97 in Gurgaon. Diesel cost ₹95.44 in Noida, ₹95.71 in Lucknow and ₹95.64 in Gurgaon. Bengaluru recorded petrol at ₹111.68 and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol was ₹108.97, and diesel stood above ₹100 at ₹100.68. Jaipur recorded petrol at ₹113.19 and diesel at ₹98.25. In Patna, petrol stood at ₹113.35 and diesel at ₹99.36.

Also Read | Why petrol, diesel prices stayed stable in India despite global oil shock

The petrol price gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh was ₹14.61 per litre. For diesel, the difference between the highest and lowest rates was ₹14.93 per litre.

At these rates, 10 litres of petrol would cost ₹1,161.50 in Hyderabad. The same quantity would cost ₹1,015.40 in Chandigarh, a difference of ₹146.10. For 10 litres of diesel, the gap would be ₹149.30.

CNG prices today CNG in Hyderabad rose by ₹3 to ₹115 per kg, the highest rate. Mumbai saw a ₹2.50 increase, taking its price to ₹91.50 per kg. In Mathura, a ₹2 rise took the rate to ₹104 per kg. Hyderabad and Mathura were the only two locations with CNG prices above ₹100.

Bengaluru, Bharatpur and Dewas each saw a ₹1 increase, taking CNG to ₹99 per kg. Meerut and Sonipat also recorded ₹1 hikes, reaching ₹96.50 and ₹96 per kg respectively. Firozabad recorded the smallest rise, with CNG up 40 paise to ₹99.90 per kg.

CNG stayed at ₹86.98 per kg in New Delhi and the National Capital Region. Mumbai’s rate was ₹4.52 higher. Chennai’s CNG rate held at ₹99.50 per kg and Rewari’s stayed at ₹91.59.