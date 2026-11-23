Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in several cities on November 23, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.
In New Delhi, petrol prices remained at ₹102.12 per litre, and diesel prices stayed at ₹95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices were at ₹111.21 per litre and diesel at ₹97.83.
In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at ₹110.44 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.
Hyderabad had the highest petrol price among the 14 cities, at ₹116.15 per litre. Thiruvananthapuram followed at ₹115.49 and recorded the highest diesel price at ₹104.40 per litre.
Hyderabad’s diesel rate was 17 paise lower, at ₹104.23. Chandigarh had the lowest rates for both fuels among the 14 cities. Petrol there cost ₹101.54 per litre and diesel was priced at ₹89.47.
Petrol stood at ₹101.96 in Noida, ₹102.23 in Lucknow and ₹102.97 in Gurgaon. Diesel cost ₹95.44 in Noida, ₹95.71 in Lucknow and ₹95.64 in Gurgaon. Bengaluru recorded petrol at ₹111.68 and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.
In Bhubaneswar, petrol was ₹108.97, and diesel stood above ₹100 at ₹100.68. Jaipur recorded petrol at ₹113.19 and diesel at ₹98.25. In Patna, petrol stood at ₹113.35 and diesel at ₹99.36.
At these rates, 10 litres of petrol would cost ₹1,161.50 in Hyderabad. The same quantity would cost ₹1,015.40 in Chandigarh, a difference of ₹146.10. For 10 litres of diesel, the gap would be ₹149.30.
|City
|Price
|Price Change
|New Delhi
|₹95.20
|0.00
|Kolkata
|₹99.82
|0.00
|Mumbai
|₹97.83
|0.00
|Chennai
|₹99.55
|0.00
|Gurgaon
|₹95.64
|0.00
|Noida
|₹95.44
|0.00
|City
|Price
|Price Change
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|0.00
|Kolkata
|₹113.51
|0.00
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|0.00
|Chennai
|₹107.76
|0.00
|Gurgaon
|₹102.97
|0.00
|Noida
|₹101.96
|0.00
(Inputs from Good Return)
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