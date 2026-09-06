Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru amid renewed US-Iran crossfire in Hormuz

Petrol and diesel prices today, 6 September: Fuel rates in India remained unchanged on Sunday, 6 September even as Brent crude futures closed at their highest level since 24 July. Despite resumption in military exchanges between the United States and Iran after weeks of pause, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to charge domestic customers fuel rates that align with 25 May price adjustment when petrol and diesel were increased by ₹2.7 to ₹2.8 per litre, respectively.

Since India follows dynamic fuel price method, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6:00 AM but remain steady even after marginal changes. Hence, commodity prices have been stable for the past three months despite significant fluctuation and volatility in global energy prices. Check latest petrol and diesel prices in your city on 6 September.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.18 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.76 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.76 ₹ 95.25 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 116.15 ₹ 104.23 Jaipur ₹ 112.69 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 102.79 ₹ 96.18 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

*Source: goodReturns Crude oil price today In the seventh month of their conflict, Brent crude ended the week 7.6% higher while US crude gained nearly 10%. As supply routes in the West Asia remain impaired due to the war, global benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.8% by 76 cents and settled at $92.68 a barrel on Friday. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also up 0.20% by 18 cents and closed at $91.48 a barrel, Reuters reported.

As tensions in the Persian Gulf drive global supply concerns, oil tankers and vessels struggle to navigate through the Gulf Strait due to Iranian closure of Strait of Hormuz chokepoint US naval blockade of Iranian ports. US and Iranian forces struck vessels in waters around the Persian Gulf on Saturday. In the military exchange, Americans fired at three Iranian oil carriers while the Islamic Republic also claimed that it hit three tankers taking unauthorized routes in the Hormuz.

US-Iran war update Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday claimed that it attacked two US war ships — an aircraft carrier and a destroyer – which allegedly harassed Iranian ships and participated in a naval blockade.

According to CENTCOM, it hit a vessel off coast of Kharg Island — Iran's oil export hub — in the latest round of strikes after IRGC launched ballistic missiles at two US Navy ships. US Central Command head, Admiral Brad Cooper said, “Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours."

In retaliation, IRGC threatened to intensify strikes against US military vessels in the region and claimed that it targeted the three tankers and three other US-linked vessels in other areas. IRGC Navy in a statement said, "Do not be deceived by the 'terrorist' US military and refrain from any suspicious movement aimed at passing through unauthorized waterways," Iranian state TV reported.

Indian automobile consumers eye cleaner-fuel vehicles amid US-Iran standoff A report by Equirus Securities suggested that Indian automobile consumers are shifting towards cleaner-fuel vehicles, such as CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles, supported by concerns over ethanol blended fuel. Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales grew 16% YoY in August 2026 with cleaner-fuel vehicles accounting for 42 per cent of passenger vehicle sales.