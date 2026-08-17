Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru amid stalled US-Iran talks on Hormuz

Petrol and diesel prices today, 17 August: Brent crude, the global benchmark, stood steady at $88.50 a barrel on Monday after gaining 6% last week as investors keep a wary eye on oil prices. Crude oil notched sizeable gains last week but fuel rates remained unchanged across major Indian cities on 17 August. Since state run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) set retail prices of petrol and diesel, Indian consumers continue to be insulated from volatility in global energy prices and fluctuations.

Advertisement

Check petrol and diesel prices in your city on 17 August

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.76 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 112.66 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 101.86 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

Due to lack of progress in peace talks towards ending the US-Iran war, oil tanker traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz remained halted. On Sunday, Lebanon witnessed its deadliest day of fighting in months, as Israel struck Tehran-backed Hezbollah.

AMP Chief economist Shane Oliver said, "While there is still no resolution to the Iran/Hormuz impasse, our base case remains that oil prices will stay in a $70-$100 range with Iran preventing it going lower and the U.S. moving to try and calm things down whenever it gets above $100," Reuters reported.

He added, "The risk remains that there will be no sustainable peace deal, the flow of oil out of the Middle East remains down 10%-15% on normal levels and that we will have to face higher oil prices as reserves run down."

Advertisement

US-Iran war update US war against Iran now in its sixth month while wider negotiations appeared to be at a standstill. At the same time, talks between Iran and Oman on management of Hormuz seem to be moving closer to a deal but it is unlikely that the US will agree to terms that don’t restore free passage along the trade route that used to handle a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas each day.

Iran's Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami on Sunday said the waterway is a “God-given geopolitical asset for the Iranian nation and this leverage will never return to its former state,” Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported. He added “We will protect this capacity with all our power.”

Advertisement

Trump welcomes Mecca agreement Trump on Sunday in a post on Truth Social welcomed Mecca agreement, comprising Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan. “Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how Countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three Nations mentioned,” the post said.

Centre blames multiple factors for mileage drop amid E20 debate The Central government on Saturday blamed multiple factors for mileage drop as it contended that E20 petrol alone cannot be held responsible for changes in vehicle mileage. Emphasizing that real-world fuel economy depends on several factors, including driving habits, traffic conditions, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure and use of air conditioning, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a post on X said, “E20 has undergone extensive testing and validation, while real-world mileage depends on the overall driving and vehicle conditions.”

Advertisement

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru amid stalled US-Iran talks on Hormuz