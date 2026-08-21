Petrol and diesel prices today: How costly is fuel in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru as crude oil declines after 5-day rally?

Petrol and diesel prices today, 21 August: Fuel rates stood steady across major Indian cities on Friday as only marginal adjustment was reported in some. This comes as global oil prices slipped a little after five-day rally. Indian customers remain insulated from global oil price volatility and fluctuation as state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) determine petrol and diesel prices.

Check latest petrol and diesel prices in your city on 21 August

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Chennai ₹ 107.76 ₹ 99.55 Bengaluru ₹ 110.93 ₹ 98.80 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Patna ₹ 113.35 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

*Source: Goodreturns

Crude oil price today The global benchmark Brent plunged 0.7% to trade around $93.10 a barrel, poised to end the week more than 5% higher. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate for October also edged lower to trade around $86 a barrel following a five-session run of gains, Bloomberg reported.

US-Iran war update The break in five-day rally follows US President Donald Trump's threat of sweeping economic operation against Iran. Trump warned of crushing economic consequences for any country that helped Tehran financially, what he called “any type of lifeline to Iran”, as he threatened with “economic warfare” and isolation on an unprecedented scale.

Rejecting the economic threats Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement said, “Undoubtedly, the US economic sanctions against Iran, which have targeted the fundamental human rights of every Iranian citizen, are a case of 'economic terrorism' and 'crimes against humanity',” state media reported.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that US “economic terrorism threatens the global economy and the national sovereignty of countries around the world" as he emphasized that the threats aim to divert the attention of the US public from domestic financial problems.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed with Trump's statement and said that Iran will face the “greatest coordinated economic isolation in the history of the world" as he cautioned against secondary sanctions against nations and companies that conduct business with Iran. In a CNBC interview, Bessent said he would hold a press conference on Monday to “talk about exactly what we’re going to do”.

China— which is the largest importer of Iranian oil — dismissed sanctions pressure and called for a diplomatic resolution. In his remarks.