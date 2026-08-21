Petrol and diesel prices today: How costly is fuel in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru as crude oil declines after 5-day rally?

Petrol and diesel prices today, 21 August: Fuel rates stood steady across major Indian cities on Friday as only marginal adjustment was reported in some. This comes as global oil prices slipped a little after five-day rally. Indian customers remain insulated from global oil price volatility and fluctuation as state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) determine petrol and diesel prices.

Advertisement

Check latest petrol and diesel prices in your city on 21 August

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Chennai ₹ 107.76 ₹ 99.55 Bengaluru ₹ 110.93 ₹ 98.80 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Patna ₹ 113.35 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

*Source: Goodreturns

Crude oil price today The global benchmark Brent plunged 0.7% to trade around $93.10 a barrel, poised to end the week more than 5% higher. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate for October also edged lower to trade around $86 a barrel following a five-session run of gains, Bloomberg reported.

US-Iran war update The break in five-day rally follows US President Donald Trump's threat of sweeping economic operation against Iran. Trump warned of crushing economic consequences for any country that helped Tehran financially, what he called “any type of lifeline to Iran”, as he threatened with “economic warfare” and isolation on an unprecedented scale.

Rejecting the economic threats Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement said, “Undoubtedly, the US economic sanctions against Iran, which have targeted the fundamental human rights of every Iranian citizen, are a case of 'economic terrorism' and 'crimes against humanity',” state media reported.

Advertisement

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that US “economic terrorism threatens the global economy and the national sovereignty of countries around the world" as he emphasized that the threats aim to divert the attention of the US public from domestic financial problems.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed with Trump's statement and said that Iran will face the “greatest coordinated economic isolation in the history of the world" as he cautioned against secondary sanctions against nations and companies that conduct business with Iran. In a CNBC interview, Bessent said he would hold a press conference on Monday to “talk about exactly what we’re going to do”.

China— which is the largest importer of Iranian oil — dismissed sanctions pressure and called for a diplomatic resolution. In his remarks.

Advertisement

As both warring nations vie to control the strategic trade route the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati this week said that flows “have virtually stopped”. US continues to maintain naval blockade of Iranian ports in a bid to choke off Tehran’s crude exports.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Petrol and diesel prices today: How costly is fuel in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru as crude oil declines after 5-day rally?