Petrol and diesel prices today, November 1: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Fuel prices were mostly steady across major Indian cities. CNG prices increased in several cities.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published1 Nov 2026, 07:16 AM IST
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Petrol and diesel prices today, November 1: Check fuel rates in different cities across India REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Petrol and diesel prices today, November 1: Check fuel rates in different cities across India REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq(REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)

Fuel prices across Indian cities remained largely unchanged today, with some local increases and cuts. Petrol and diesel became cheaper in Bengaluru and Noida. However, both fuels became costlier in Bhubaneswar and Patna. CNG prices rose in several cities, including Bengaluru, Meerut and Sonipat.

In New Delhi, petrol stood at 102.12 while diesel remained at 95.20. Kolkata recorded petrol at 113.51 and diesel at 99.82. Mumbai's petrol price was 111.21, with diesel at 97.83. Chennai recorded petrol at 107.76 and diesel at 99.55. All four cities reported no change in either fuel.

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Gurugram also reported steady prices, with petrol at 102.97 and diesel at 95.64. In Noida, petrol fell by seven paise to 101.89. Diesel also dropped by seven paise, reaching 95.37. Lucknow's petrol price matched Noida's at 101.89 while diesel stood at 95.36. Both fuel prices remained unchanged in Lucknow.

Bengaluru recorded a bigger fall in petrol and diesel prices. Petrol dropped by 75 paise to 110.93. Diesel fell by 76 paise to 98.80. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar recorded increases in both fuels. Petrol rose by 1.52 to 110.49 while diesel increased by 1.47 to 102.15. Petrol in Patna rose by 36 paise to 113.73. Its diesel price increased by 35 paise to 99.71.

Chandigarh recorded petrol at 101.54 and diesel at 89.47, with neither price changing. These were the lowest petrol and diesel prices among the major cities. Hyderabad's petrol remained at 116.15, the highest among the same cities. Its diesel price stayed at 104.23.

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Thiruvananthapuram recorded petrol at 115.49 and diesel at 104.40. Its diesel price was the highest among these cities, with both fuels unchanged.

The petrol price gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh stood at 14.61. Their diesel prices differed by 14.76, with Hyderabad recording the higher figure. Jaipur's petrol and diesel prices also remained steady. Petrol stood at 113.19 while diesel cost 98.25.

CNG prices today

CNG prices presented a different picture in Bengaluru. Its CNG price rose by 1 to 99. Bharatpur and Dewas also recorded a 1 increase, bringing prices to 99 each. Meerut's CNG rose by 1 to 96.50. Sonipat recorded the same increase, reaching 96.

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Firozabad's CNG price increased by 40 paise to 99.90. New Delhi and NCR remained unchanged at 86.98 each. Chennai's CNG held steady at 99.50 while Rewari remained at 91.59.

Mathura recorded an unchanged price of 102. Among major cities, Mathura had the highest price. New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest price.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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