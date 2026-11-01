Petrol and diesel prices today, November 1: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Fuel prices across Indian cities remained largely unchanged today, with some local increases and cuts. Petrol and diesel became cheaper in Bengaluru and Noida. However, both fuels became costlier in Bhubaneswar and Patna. CNG prices rose in several cities, including Bengaluru, Meerut and Sonipat.

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In New Delhi, petrol stood at ₹102.12 while diesel remained at ₹95.20. Kolkata recorded petrol at ₹113.51 and diesel at ₹99.82. Mumbai's petrol price was ₹111.21, with diesel at ₹97.83. Chennai recorded petrol at ₹107.76 and diesel at ₹99.55. All four cities reported no change in either fuel.

Gurugram also reported steady prices, with petrol at ₹102.97 and diesel at ₹95.64. In Noida, petrol fell by seven paise to ₹101.89. Diesel also dropped by seven paise, reaching ₹95.37. Lucknow's petrol price matched Noida's at ₹101.89 while diesel stood at ₹95.36. Both fuel prices remained unchanged in Lucknow.

Bengaluru recorded a bigger fall in petrol and diesel prices. Petrol dropped by 75 paise to ₹110.93. Diesel fell by 76 paise to ₹98.80. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar recorded increases in both fuels. Petrol rose by ₹1.52 to ₹110.49 while diesel increased by ₹1.47 to ₹102.15. Petrol in Patna rose by 36 paise to ₹113.73. Its diesel price increased by 35 paise to ₹99.71.

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Chandigarh recorded petrol at ₹101.54 and diesel at ₹89.47, with neither price changing. These were the lowest petrol and diesel prices among the major cities. Hyderabad's petrol remained at ₹116.15, the highest among the same cities. Its diesel price stayed at ₹104.23.

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Thiruvananthapuram recorded petrol at ₹115.49 and diesel at ₹104.40. Its diesel price was the highest among these cities, with both fuels unchanged.

The petrol price gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh stood at ₹14.61. Their diesel prices differed by ₹14.76, with Hyderabad recording the higher figure. Jaipur's petrol and diesel prices also remained steady. Petrol stood at ₹113.19 while diesel cost ₹98.25.

CNG prices today CNG prices presented a different picture in Bengaluru. Its CNG price rose by ₹1 to ₹99. Bharatpur and Dewas also recorded a ₹1 increase, bringing prices to ₹99 each. Meerut's CNG rose by ₹1 to ₹96.50. Sonipat recorded the same increase, reaching ₹96.

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Firozabad's CNG price increased by 40 paise to ₹99.90. New Delhi and NCR remained unchanged at ₹86.98 each. Chennai's CNG held steady at ₹99.50 while Rewari remained at ₹91.59.

Mathura recorded an unchanged price of ₹102. Among major cities, Mathura had the highest price. New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest price.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.