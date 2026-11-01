Subscribe

Petrol and diesel prices today, November 1: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Fuel prices were mostly steady across major Indian cities. CNG prices increased in several cities.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published1 Nov 2026, 07:16 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Petrol and diesel prices today, November 1: Check fuel rates in different cities across India REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Petrol and diesel prices today, November 1: Check fuel rates in different cities across India REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq(REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)
AI Quick Read

Fuel prices across Indian cities remained largely unchanged today, with some local increases and cuts. Petrol and diesel became cheaper in Bengaluru and Noida. However, both fuels became costlier in Bhubaneswar and Patna. CNG prices rose in several cities, including Bengaluru, Meerut and Sonipat.

Advertisement

In New Delhi, petrol stood at 102.12 while diesel remained at 95.20. Kolkata recorded petrol at 113.51 and diesel at 99.82. Mumbai's petrol price was 111.21, with diesel at 97.83. Chennai recorded petrol at 107.76 and diesel at 99.55. All four cities reported no change in either fuel.

Also Read | Govt removes export duty on petrol, raises diesel and ATF levies: What changed?

Gurugram also reported steady prices, with petrol at 102.97 and diesel at 95.64. In Noida, petrol fell by seven paise to 101.89. Diesel also dropped by seven paise, reaching 95.37. Lucknow's petrol price matched Noida's at 101.89 while diesel stood at 95.36. Both fuel prices remained unchanged in Lucknow.

Bengaluru recorded a bigger fall in petrol and diesel prices. Petrol dropped by 75 paise to 110.93. Diesel fell by 76 paise to 98.80. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar recorded increases in both fuels. Petrol rose by 1.52 to 110.49 while diesel increased by 1.47 to 102.15. Petrol in Patna rose by 36 paise to 113.73. Its diesel price increased by 35 paise to 99.71.

Advertisement

Chandigarh recorded petrol at 101.54 and diesel at 89.47, with neither price changing. These were the lowest petrol and diesel prices among the major cities. Hyderabad's petrol remained at 116.15, the highest among the same cities. Its diesel price stayed at 104.23.

Also Read | Paying extra to buy EV over petrol car? OpEx advantage may shock you

Thiruvananthapuram recorded petrol at 115.49 and diesel at 104.40. Its diesel price was the highest among these cities, with both fuels unchanged.

The petrol price gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh stood at 14.61. Their diesel prices differed by 14.76, with Hyderabad recording the higher figure. Jaipur's petrol and diesel prices also remained steady. Petrol stood at 113.19 while diesel cost 98.25.

CNG prices today

CNG prices presented a different picture in Bengaluru. Its CNG price rose by 1 to 99. Bharatpur and Dewas also recorded a 1 increase, bringing prices to 99 each. Meerut's CNG rose by 1 to 96.50. Sonipat recorded the same increase, reaching 96.

Advertisement
Also Read | Land Rover Defender 110 price drops by ₹34 lakh after local assembly in India

Firozabad's CNG price increased by 40 paise to 99.90. New Delhi and NCR remained unchanged at 86.98 each. Chennai's CNG held steady at 99.50 while Rewari remained at 91.59.

Mathura recorded an unchanged price of 102. Among major cities, Mathura had the highest price. New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest price.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

Petrol PricesDiesel Prices
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaPetrol and diesel prices today, November 1: Check fuel rates in different cities across India
Advertisement
Read Next Story