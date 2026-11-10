Petrol and diesel prices today, November 10: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices today, November 10: Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major cities today, even with the Centre eliminating the additional excise duty applicable to petrol exports.

Indian consumers remain shielded from the recent Middle East-driven oil price shocks, as domestic fuel retailers continue to keep petrol and diesel rates unchanged.

The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

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Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of November 10:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre.

Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹111.68 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) Gurgaon 102.97 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Jaipur 112.66 98.25 Lucknow 101.86 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

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Oil tumbles after Trump's fresh statement on Iran attack Brent crude oil fell more than 5% after US President Donald Trump said he is unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran.

The fall in oil prices helped ease inflation worries that have weighed on economies across the globe this year.

Trump on Sunday said that he was highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as long as talks to end the war progressed, even though both countries reported that shipping had been hit in or near the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell $5.75, or 5.85%, to settle at $92.57 a barrel, and prices continued falling after settlement, while US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped $3.98, or 4.38%, to $86.85.