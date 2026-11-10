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Petrol and diesel prices today, November 10: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol is retailing at 102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at 95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

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Published10 Nov 2026, 06:59 AM IST
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Petrol and diesel prices today, November 10: Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major cities today, even with the Centre eliminating the additional excise duty applicable to petrol exports.

Indian consumers remain shielded from the recent Middle East-driven oil price shocks, as domestic fuel retailers continue to keep petrol and diesel rates unchanged.

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The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

Also Read | Hard to track origins of petro-products, says Netherlands

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of November 10:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at 102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at 95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at 111.21 per litre, and diesel costs 97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying 107.76 per litre for petrol and 99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs 113.51 per litre, while diesel costs 99.82 per litre.

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Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at 111.68 per litre, and diesel at 99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs 116.15 per litre, while diesel costs 104.23 per litre.

Also Read | The oil slump has gone too far. Where prices could go next.

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

CityPetrol ( /litre)Diesel ( /litre)
Gurgaon102.9795.64
Noida101.9695.44
Bhubaneswar108.97100.68
Chandigarh101.5489.47
Jaipur112.6698.25
Lucknow101.8695.36
Patna113.3799.36
Thiruvananthapuram115.49104.40
Also Read | Oil down more than $7 a barrel in post settlement trade as Trump signals restraint on Iran

Oil tumbles after Trump's fresh statement on Iran attack

Brent crude oil fell more than 5% after US President Donald Trump said he is unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran.

The fall in oil prices helped ease inflation worries that have weighed on economies across the globe this year.

Trump on Sunday said that he was highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as long as talks to end the war progressed, even though both countries reported that shipping had been hit in or near the Strait of Hormuz.

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Brent crude futures fell $5.75, or 5.85%, to settle at $92.57 a barrel, and prices continued falling after settlement, while US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped $3.98, or 4.38%, to $86.85.

Efforts to end the Iran war have gathered pace following last week's US midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of Congress.

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