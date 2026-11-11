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Petrol and diesel prices today, November 11: Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Fuel retailers kept petrol and diesel prices steady in major Indian cities on November 11, with Hyderabad recording the highest prices among the cities listed.

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Published11 Nov 2026, 07:03 AM IST
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A man holds a fuel nozzle at a petrol station
A man holds a fuel nozzle at a petrol station (REUTERS)
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Petrol and diesel prices today, November 11: Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major cities today, even with the Centre eliminating the additional excise duty applicable to petrol exports.

Indian consumers remain shielded from the recent Middle East-driven oil price shocks, as domestic fuel retailers continue to keep petrol and diesel rates unchanged.

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The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

Also Read | Wall St retreats as hot inflation data, Fed comments fuel rate worries

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of November 11:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at 102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at 95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at 111.21 per litre, and diesel costs 97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying 107.76 per litre for petrol and 99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs 113.51 per litre, while diesel costs 99.82 per litre.

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Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at 111.68 per litre, and diesel at 99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs 116.15 per litre, while diesel costs 104.23 per litre.

Also Read | Wall Street pay set to climb after volatile markets and IPOs fuel bank profits

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

CityPetrol ( /litre)Diesel ( /litre)
Gurgaon102.9795.64
Noida101.9695.44
Bhubaneswar108.97100.68
Chandigarh101.5489.47
Jaipur112.6698.25
Lucknow101.8695.36
Patna113.3799.36
Thiruvananthapuram115.49104.40
Also Read | E20 petrol row: Keralam tightens checks after Karnataka flags excess ethanol

Tankers continue to burn in Middle East

Despite market bets on a de-escalation in the Iran war, new evidence has emerged in recent days of strikes on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and on energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, crude prices hit two-month lows after US officials downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran, with analysts noting President Donald Trump's more conciliatory tone since the Republicans' defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.

However, there is little sign of attacks abating in November, after 37 ships were attacked in October, the highest monthly total since the start of the war, according to data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

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(With agency inputs)

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