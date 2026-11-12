Petrol and diesel prices today, November 12: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on November 12 across major cities. CNG prices rose in seven of the 11 locations covered in the update. Mathura recorded the biggest increase, with CNG rising by ₹2 per kg. New Delhi saw no change in any of the three fuel prices.

In New Delhi, petrol cost ₹102.12 per litre and diesel cost ₹95.20 per litre. Mumbai listed petrol at ₹111.21 and diesel at ₹97.83 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol stood at ₹113.51 and diesel at ₹99.82 per litre.

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Chennai recorded petrol at ₹107.76 and diesel at ₹99.55 per litre. Among these four metros, Kolkata had the highest rates for both fuels. Among those four metros, New Delhi had the lowest petrol and diesel rates.

Petrol prices today Petrol cost more than ₹100 per litre in every city covered. Hyderabad had the highest petrol price, at ₹116.15 per litre.

Thiruvananthapuram followed at ₹115.49 per litre. Chandigarh had the lowest petrol price at ₹101.54 per litre. The gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh was ₹14.61 per litre.

Petrol stood at ₹102.97 in Gurgaon, ₹101.96 in Noida and ₹101.89 in Lucknow. Gurgaon’s petrol price was ₹1.01 higher than Noida’s for each litre.

Bengaluru listed petrol at ₹111.68 while Bhubaneswar recorded ₹108.97 per litre. Jaipur and Patna recorded petrol prices of ₹113.19 and ₹113.37 per litre, respectively.

Diesel prices today Thiruvananthapuram had the highest diesel price, at ₹104.40 per litre. Hyderabad followed at ₹104.23 while Bhubaneswar recorded ₹100.68 per litre. These were the only three cities where diesel cost more than ₹100 per litre.

Chandigarh had the cheapest diesel at ₹89.47 per litre, ₹14.93 below Thiruvananthapuram. Gurgaon and Noida listed diesel at ₹95.64 and ₹95.44 per litre, respectively.

Lucknow recorded ₹95.36 while Jaipur listed ₹98.25 per litre. Diesel cost ₹99.56 in Bengaluru and ₹99.36 in Patna. Bengaluru and Chennai differed by just one paisa per litre for diesel.

CNG prices today Mathura had the highest CNG rate after its increase. The price reached ₹104 per kg. In Bengaluru, Bharatpur and Dewas, CNG rose by ₹1 to ₹99 per kg. Firozabad recorded a 40-paise rise, bringing the price to ₹99.90 per kg.

CNG also rose by ₹1 per kg in Meerut and Sonipat. Meerut listed the fuel at ₹96.50 while Sonipat recorded ₹96 per kg. The rate held at ₹99.50 in Chennai and ₹91.59 in Rewari.

New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest listed CNG rate, at ₹86.98 per kg. Mathura’s CNG price was ₹17.02 higher per kg than New Delhi’s today.