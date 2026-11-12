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Petrol and diesel prices today, November 12: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on November 12, while CNG prices rose in seven of 11 locations. Mathura recorded the largest increase.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published12 Nov 2026, 07:48 AM IST
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Petrol and diesel prices today, November 12: Check fuel rates in different cities across India
Petrol and diesel prices today, November 12: Check fuel rates in different cities across India(Pexels)
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Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on November 12 across major cities. CNG prices rose in seven of the 11 locations covered in the update. Mathura recorded the biggest increase, with CNG rising by 2 per kg. New Delhi saw no change in any of the three fuel prices.

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In New Delhi, petrol cost 102.12 per litre and diesel cost 95.20 per litre. Mumbai listed petrol at 111.21 and diesel at 97.83 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol stood at 113.51 and diesel at 99.82 per litre.

Also Read | E20 petrol row: Keralam tightens checks after Karnataka flags excess ethanol

Chennai recorded petrol at 107.76 and diesel at 99.55 per litre. Among these four metros, Kolkata had the highest rates for both fuels. Among those four metros, New Delhi had the lowest petrol and diesel rates.

Petrol prices today

Petrol cost more than 100 per litre in every city covered. Hyderabad had the highest petrol price, at 116.15 per litre.

Thiruvananthapuram followed at 115.49 per litre. Chandigarh had the lowest petrol price at 101.54 per litre. The gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh was 14.61 per litre.

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Petrol stood at 102.97 in Gurgaon, 101.96 in Noida and 101.89 in Lucknow. Gurgaon’s petrol price was 1.01 higher than Noida’s for each litre.

Bengaluru listed petrol at 111.68 while Bhubaneswar recorded 108.97 per litre. Jaipur and Patna recorded petrol prices of 113.19 and 113.37 per litre, respectively.

Also Read | IOCL, HPCL petrol samples record over 30% ethanol: K'taka govt

Diesel prices today

Thiruvananthapuram had the highest diesel price, at 104.40 per litre. Hyderabad followed at 104.23 while Bhubaneswar recorded 100.68 per litre. These were the only three cities where diesel cost more than 100 per litre.

Chandigarh had the cheapest diesel at 89.47 per litre, 14.93 below Thiruvananthapuram. Gurgaon and Noida listed diesel at 95.64 and 95.44 per litre, respectively.

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Lucknow recorded 95.36 while Jaipur listed 98.25 per litre. Diesel cost 99.56 in Bengaluru and 99.36 in Patna. Bengaluru and Chennai differed by just one paisa per litre for diesel.

Also Read | Govt removes export duty on petrol, raises diesel and ATF levies: What changed?

CNG prices today

Mathura had the highest CNG rate after its increase. The price reached 104 per kg. In Bengaluru, Bharatpur and Dewas, CNG rose by 1 to 99 per kg. Firozabad recorded a 40-paise rise, bringing the price to 99.90 per kg.

CNG also rose by 1 per kg in Meerut and Sonipat. Meerut listed the fuel at 96.50 while Sonipat recorded 96 per kg. The rate held at 99.50 in Chennai and 91.59 in Rewari.

New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest listed CNG rate, at 86.98 per kg. Mathura’s CNG price was 17.02 higher per kg than New Delhi’s today.

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Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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