Petrol and diesel prices today, November 12: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on November 12 across major cities. CNG prices rose in seven of the 11 locations covered in the update. Mathura recorded the biggest increase, with CNG rising by ₹2 per kg. New Delhi saw no change in any of the three fuel prices.

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In New Delhi, petrol cost ₹102.12 per litre and diesel cost ₹95.20 per litre. Mumbai listed petrol at ₹111.21 and diesel at ₹97.83 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol stood at ₹113.51 and diesel at ₹99.82 per litre.

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Chennai recorded petrol at ₹107.76 and diesel at ₹99.55 per litre. Among these four metros, Kolkata had the highest rates for both fuels. Among those four metros, New Delhi had the lowest petrol and diesel rates.

Petrol prices today Petrol cost more than ₹100 per litre in every city covered. Hyderabad had the highest petrol price, at ₹116.15 per litre.

Thiruvananthapuram followed at ₹115.49 per litre. Chandigarh had the lowest petrol price at ₹101.54 per litre. The gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh was ₹14.61 per litre.

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Petrol stood at ₹102.97 in Gurgaon, ₹101.96 in Noida and ₹101.89 in Lucknow. Gurgaon’s petrol price was ₹1.01 higher than Noida’s for each litre.

Bengaluru listed petrol at ₹111.68 while Bhubaneswar recorded ₹108.97 per litre. Jaipur and Patna recorded petrol prices of ₹113.19 and ₹113.37 per litre, respectively.

Diesel prices today Thiruvananthapuram had the highest diesel price, at ₹104.40 per litre. Hyderabad followed at ₹104.23 while Bhubaneswar recorded ₹100.68 per litre. These were the only three cities where diesel cost more than ₹100 per litre.

Chandigarh had the cheapest diesel at ₹89.47 per litre, ₹14.93 below Thiruvananthapuram. Gurgaon and Noida listed diesel at ₹95.64 and ₹95.44 per litre, respectively.

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Lucknow recorded ₹95.36 while Jaipur listed ₹98.25 per litre. Diesel cost ₹99.56 in Bengaluru and ₹99.36 in Patna. Bengaluru and Chennai differed by just one paisa per litre for diesel.

CNG prices today Mathura had the highest CNG rate after its increase. The price reached ₹104 per kg. In Bengaluru, Bharatpur and Dewas, CNG rose by ₹1 to ₹99 per kg. Firozabad recorded a 40-paise rise, bringing the price to ₹99.90 per kg.

CNG also rose by ₹1 per kg in Meerut and Sonipat. Meerut listed the fuel at ₹96.50 while Sonipat recorded ₹96 per kg. The rate held at ₹99.50 in Chennai and ₹91.59 in Rewari.

New Delhi and NCR shared the lowest listed CNG rate, at ₹86.98 per kg. Mathura’s CNG price was ₹17.02 higher per kg than New Delhi’s today.

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Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.