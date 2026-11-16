Petrol and diesel prices today, November 16: Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices today, November 16: Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major cities today, even with the Centre eliminating the additional excise duty applicable to petrol exports.

Indian consumers remain shielded from the recent Middle East-driven oil price shocks, as domestic fuel retailers continue to keep petrol and diesel rates unchanged.

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The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

Also Read | E20 petrol row: Keralam tightens checks after Karnataka flags excess ethanol

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of November 16:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre.

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Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹111.68 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) Gurgaon 102.97 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Jaipur 112.66 98.25 Lucknow 101.86 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Source: GoodReturns

Can petrol prices drop in India? Union Minister Suresh Gopi said an immediate reduction in petrol and diesel prices was not technically possible, citing losses of ₹42,000 crore incurred by oil companies and "chaos" in the supply of petroleum products.

Speaking to reporters at Meenambakkam airport, Gopi said individual states had the option to reduce petrol taxes and added that the financial position of oil companies needed to be taken into consideration before any immediate reduction in fuel prices.

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"We may wish for prices to come down the next day. But technically it is not possible right away. Oil companies have already incurred losses of ₹42,000 crore. All this needs to be compensated," Gopi told reporters here, referring to the West Asia conflict.

Explaining the challenges involved in reducing fuel prices, he said that even if a reduction was expected immediately, oil companies would first need to account for their accumulated losses.

Crude oil prices fall on expectations of coming supply surplus Oil prices fell on Monday amid expectations of a supply surplus, as shipments from the Middle East via the Strait of Hormuz have nearly returned to pre-war levels and the US took steps to facilitate the movement of fuel cargoes between domestic ports.

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Brent futures were down 47 cents, or 0.49%, to $95.37 a barrel by 0145 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 23 cents, or 0.26%, to $88.33.

Oil closed lower on Friday as the market weighed signs of lowering geopolitical risk from the US-Israeli war against Iran, now in its ninth month. The benchmarks fell 16% and 13%, respectively, the prior week.

The world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite continued attacks on shipping.

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