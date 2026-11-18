Petrol and diesel prices today, November 18: Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major cities today, even with the Centre eliminating the additional excise duty applicable to petrol exports.

Indian consumers remain shielded from the recent Middle East-driven oil price shocks, as domestic fuel retailers continue to keep petrol and diesel rates unchanged.

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The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of November 18:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre.

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Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹110.44 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

Also Read | E20 petrol row: Keralam tightens checks after Karnataka flags excess ethanol

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) Gurgaon 102.77 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bhubaneswar 110.49 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Jaipur 112.69 98.25 Lucknow 102.23 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Source: GoodReturns Can petrol prices drop in India? Union Minister Suresh Gopi said an immediate reduction in petrol and diesel prices was not technically possible, citing losses of ₹42,000 crore incurred by oil companies and "chaos" in the supply of petroleum products.

"We may wish for prices to come down the next day. But technically it is not possible right away. Oil companies have already incurred losses of ₹42,000 crore. All this needs to be compensated," Gopi told reporters here, referring to the West Asia conflict.

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Oil prices fall as higher US crude stocks temper supply risks Oil prices fell on Wednesday on data showing an increase in US crude and fuel inventories last week, although ongoing US-Iran attacks and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz limited losses.

US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 56 cents, or 0.65%, to $85.45 a barrel as of 0149 GMT, while Brent crude futures were trading down 16 cents, or 0.17%, at $92.98 a barrel.

Crude stocks rose by 5.28 million barrels in the week ended November 13, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, while gasoline stocks rose by 5.12 million barrels and distillate inventories by 351,000 barrels.

But continued tensions between the US and Iran and ongoing risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz kept price declines limited.

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