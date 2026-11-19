Petrol and diesel prices held steady in nine of the 14 cities on November 19. Both fuels became cheaper in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Jaipur. Noida and Lucknow recorded increases for both fuels. CNG prices rose in nine of the 13 locations listed. Hyderabad recorded the biggest CNG increase while Bengaluru saw the largest petrol and diesel cuts.

In New Delhi, petrol stayed at ₹102.12 per litre and diesel at ₹95.20 per litre. CNG also held steady at ₹86.98 per kg. Mumbai’s petrol and diesel prices stayed at ₹111.21 and ₹97.83 per litre, respectively. However, Mumbai’s CNG price rose by ₹2.50 to ₹91.50 per kg.

In Kolkata, petrol stayed at ₹113.51 per litre and diesel at ₹99.82 per litre. Chennai’s petrol price remained at ₹107.76 per litre. Diesel stayed at ₹99.55 per litre and CNG at ₹99.50 per kg in Chennai.

Bengaluru’s petrol price fell by ₹1.24 to ₹110.44 per litre. Diesel dropped by ₹1.17 to ₹98.39 per litre. CNG moved up by ₹1 to ₹99 per kg in Bengaluru.

In Hyderabad, petrol dropped by 44 paise to ₹115.71 per litre. Diesel fell by 39 paise to ₹103.84 per litre. Meanwhile, CNG rose by ₹3 to ₹115 per kg, the highest rate listed.

Jaipur’s petrol price fell by 50 paise to ₹112.69 per litre. Its diesel price dropped by 47 paise to ₹97.78 per litre. Petrol rose by 16 paise to ₹102.12 per litre in Noida, matching New Delhi’s rate. Noida’s diesel price climbed by 12 paise to ₹95.56 per litre.

In Lucknow, petrol rose by 34 paise to ₹102.23 per litre. Diesel increased by 35 paise to ₹95.71 per litre. Gurugram’s petrol and diesel rates held at ₹102.97 and ₹95.64 per litre, respectively.

Mathura’s CNG price rose by ₹2 to ₹104 per kg. Bharatpur and Dewas each recorded a ₹1 increase to ₹99 per kg. CNG rose by ₹1 in Meerut and Sonipat. It reached ₹96.50 per kg in Meerut and ₹96 per kg in Sonipat.

Firozabad’s CNG price rose by 40 paise to ₹99.90 per kg. Rewari’s CNG price stayed at ₹91.59 per kg. The NCR rate remained unchanged at ₹86.98 per kg.

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Lowest and highest petrol and diesel prices Chandigarh had the lowest listed rates for both petrol and diesel. Prices there remained at ₹101.54 for petrol and ₹89.47 for diesel per litre.

Thiruvananthapuram had the highest listed diesel price at ₹104.40 per litre. Its petrol price stayed at ₹115.49 per litre.