Petrol and diesel prices held steady in nine of the 14 cities on November 19. Both fuels became cheaper in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Jaipur. Noida and Lucknow recorded increases for both fuels. CNG prices rose in nine of the 13 locations listed. Hyderabad recorded the biggest CNG increase while Bengaluru saw the largest petrol and diesel cuts.

Advertisement

In New Delhi, petrol stayed at ₹102.12 per litre and diesel at ₹95.20 per litre. CNG also held steady at ₹86.98 per kg. Mumbai’s petrol and diesel prices stayed at ₹111.21 and ₹97.83 per litre, respectively. However, Mumbai’s CNG price rose by ₹2.50 to ₹91.50 per kg.

In Kolkata, petrol stayed at ₹113.51 per litre and diesel at ₹99.82 per litre. Chennai’s petrol price remained at ₹107.76 per litre. Diesel stayed at ₹99.55 per litre and CNG at ₹99.50 per kg in Chennai.

Bengaluru’s petrol price fell by ₹1.24 to ₹110.44 per litre. Diesel dropped by ₹1.17 to ₹98.39 per litre. CNG moved up by ₹1 to ₹99 per kg in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

In Hyderabad, petrol dropped by 44 paise to ₹115.71 per litre. Diesel fell by 39 paise to ₹103.84 per litre. Meanwhile, CNG rose by ₹3 to ₹115 per kg, the highest rate listed.

Jaipur’s petrol price fell by 50 paise to ₹112.69 per litre. Its diesel price dropped by 47 paise to ₹97.78 per litre. Petrol rose by 16 paise to ₹102.12 per litre in Noida, matching New Delhi’s rate. Noida’s diesel price climbed by 12 paise to ₹95.56 per litre.

In Lucknow, petrol rose by 34 paise to ₹102.23 per litre. Diesel increased by 35 paise to ₹95.71 per litre. Gurugram’s petrol and diesel rates held at ₹102.97 and ₹95.64 per litre, respectively.

Advertisement

Mathura’s CNG price rose by ₹2 to ₹104 per kg. Bharatpur and Dewas each recorded a ₹1 increase to ₹99 per kg. CNG rose by ₹1 in Meerut and Sonipat. It reached ₹96.50 per kg in Meerut and ₹96 per kg in Sonipat.

Firozabad’s CNG price rose by 40 paise to ₹99.90 per kg. Rewari’s CNG price stayed at ₹91.59 per kg. The NCR rate remained unchanged at ₹86.98 per kg.

Also Read | E20 petrol row: Keralam tightens checks after Karnataka flags excess ethanol

Lowest and highest petrol and diesel prices Chandigarh had the lowest listed rates for both petrol and diesel. Prices there remained at ₹101.54 for petrol and ₹89.47 for diesel per litre.

Thiruvananthapuram had the highest listed diesel price at ₹104.40 per litre. Its petrol price stayed at ₹115.49 per litre.

Advertisement

In Bhubaneswar, petrol stayed at ₹108.97 and diesel at ₹100.68 per litre. Patna’s rates held at ₹113.37 for petrol and ₹99.36 for diesel.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.