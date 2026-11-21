Petrol and diesel prices today, November 21: Petrol and diesel prices have remained largely steady across major cities despite a surge in global crude oil costs due to the US-Iran war, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attributed this to the Centre's strategy of cutting excise duties and managing domestic fuel supplies.

Petrol and diesel prices rose by 50-60% in several countries, while India managed to keep domestic retail rates relatively stable, Puri said, noting that the government has shielded Indian consumers from the full impact of international fuel price volatility.

The latest cut reduced central excise duty on both petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre.

Global crude oil prices have been hovering around $92 per barrel, up from around $67-68 per barrel pre-disruption.

Also Read | Why petrol, diesel prices stayed stable in India despite global oil shock

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of November 21:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre.

Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹110.44 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) Gurgaon 102.77 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bhubaneswar 110.49 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Jaipur 112.69 98.25 Lucknow 102.23 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Source: GoodReturns

October crude oil imports rise over 4% month-on-month India's crude oil imports rose around 4.7% in October from the previous month to 23.31 million metric tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. On an annual basis, crude oil imports were up around 11% from 21 million tons in October last year.

Imports of oil products fell 2.8% in October from September, and were down about 41% from a year earlier. Product exports were up 4.7% from October 2025, to 5.36 million tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd increased imports of Russian oil by 9.6% from September to 393,500 barrels per day (bpd) in October, according to data from industry and trade sources.