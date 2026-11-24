Petrol and diesel prices today, November 24: Petrol and diesel prices have remained largely steady across major cities despite a surge in global crude oil costs due to the US-Iran war, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attributed this to the Centre's strategy of cutting excise duties and managing domestic fuel supplies.

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of November 24:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre.

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Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹110.44 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) Gurgaon 102.77 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bhubaneswar 110.49 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Jaipur 112.69 98.25 Lucknow 102.23 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Source: GoodReturns

PM Modi’s policies shielded Indian consumers: Puri On Monday, Hardeep Singh Puri reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies insulated Indian consumers from global fuel price shocks, underscoring that domestic retail prices remained largely stable despite international crises.

Inspecting petrol pumps in Indore on Sunday, the Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh said the Centre had cut excise duty three times, in November 2021, May 2022 and 10 March 2026, limiting the rise in fuel prices in India to "around seven per cent against a 50-70 per cent surge globally".

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PM Modi's policies protected Indians from global fuel price shocks, he told reporters.

He also praised state-run oil marketing companies Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for "absorbing heavy losses" when crude oil prices rose from $60-65 to $120 per barrel.

Oil holds decline Oil steadied after sliding more than 3% in the previous session on cautious optimism over efforts to end the US-Iran war, according to Bloomberg.

Brent crude traded near $89 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was around $80. Vice President J.D. Vance met with Qatar’s prime minister to discuss negotiations with Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing Axios.

The Persian Gulf nation has acted as a mediator in efforts to resolve the near nine-month conflict.

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The global benchmark Brent has tumbled this month after President Donald Trump held off on renewed strikes following the Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections, even as low-level fighting has increased. Trump recently threatened to resume attacks next year if talks fail.

Despite the hostilities, including frequent attacks on tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, crude exports from the Persian Gulf have surged. The International Energy Agency predicts the market will swing to a surplus this quarter, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has flagged a possible glut next year.

(With agencies inputs)

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