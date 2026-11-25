Petrol and diesel prices today, November 25: Petrol and diesel prices have remained largely steady across major cities despite a surge in global crude oil costs due to the US-Iran war, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attributed this to the Centre's strategy of cutting excise duties and managing domestic fuel supplies.

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of November 25:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre.

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Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹110.44 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) Gurgaon 102.77 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bhubaneswar 110.49 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Jaipur 112.69 98.25 Lucknow 102.23 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Source: GoodReturns

Oil steady after gain Oil prices steadied as traders balanced indications of rising global supply against escalating attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported.

Brent crude traded around $91 a barrel after climbing 2.3% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered below $82. On Tuesday, Iran claimed a fourth tanker was struck by a mine, according to the Fars news agency, extending a recent wave of vessel attacks by the Islamic Republic.

Tehran also warned it would tighten its grip over the Strait of Hormuz until its demands are met, Tasnim reported—highlighting that an end to the nearly nine-month conflict remains out of reach. Even so, crude shipments from the Persian Gulf have surged in recent months, prompting the International Energy Agency (IEA) to forecast that the market will tip into a surplus this quarter.

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“The reality on the ground is more a ‘war but no war’ situation, with spasms of violence,” Robert Yawger, director of the energy futures division at Mizuho Securities USA LLC, told Bloomberg. Under that scenario, “look for the supply surplus to become the dominant theme in coming weeks,” he added.

Brent has dropped sharply this month as Gulf exports climbed and US President Donald Trump held off on renewed strikes against Iran following the US midterm elections.

Adding to the downward pressure, a key timespread for the Middle East’s Dubai crude benchmark flipped into a bearish structure this week, signalling that supply is now outpacing demand, Bloomberg noted.

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