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Petrol and diesel prices today, November 5: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru?

Brent crude futures dived nearly 9% overnight, falling below $100 a barrel. Brent has dropped by about 20% so far this week.

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Published5 Nov 2026, 09:37 AM IST
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A man holds a fuel nozzle at a petrol station
A man holds a fuel nozzle at a petrol station (REUTERS)
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Petrol and diesel prices today, November 5: Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major cities today, with the Centre eliminating the additional excise duty applicable to petrol exports.

According to a Finance Ministry notification, under the revised structure effective from October 31, the export duty on petrol was reduced to 0 per litre from 2.50 per litre.

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The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

Also Read | Small cost now, bigger bill later: India's green jet fuel plan

While global oil prices have fluctuated amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, domestic retail prices have remained mostly unchanged.

Only Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, hiked its petrol prices by 5 per litre and diesel by 3 per litre earlier in October.

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of November 5:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at 102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at 95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

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Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at 111.21 per litre, and diesel costs 97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying 107.76 per litre for petrol and 99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs 113.51 per litre, while diesel costs 99.82 per litre.

Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at 111.68 per litre, and diesel at 99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs 116.15 per litre, while diesel costs 104.23 per litre.

Also Read | Govt removes export duty on petrol, raises diesel and ATF levies: What changed?

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

CityPetrol ( /litre)Diesel ( /litre)
Gurgaon102.9795.64
Noida101.9695.44
Bhubaneswar108.97100.68
Chandigarh101.5489.47
Jaipur112.6698.25
Lucknow101.8695.36
Patna113.3799.36
Thiruvananthapuram115.49104.40
Also Read | Gold, silver prices rebound from multi-month lows as crude oil retreats

Brent crude futures fall

Brent crude futures dived nearly 9% overnight, falling below $100 a barrel. Brent has dropped by about 20% so far this week. If sustained through Friday's close, it would mark the largest weekly drop in oil prices since a week in April 2020, when US crude briefly fell into negative territory.

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At $93.50, oil was testing overnight lows in the Asian morning as traders bet that US President Donald Trump, facing a Democratic Congress and hurt by high energy prices driven by the Middle East conflict, would be less likely to escalate the war with Iran.

Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that the war played a role in Republicans' defeat, and his vice president, JD Vance, was even more blunt on X: “The reason we lost is the war.”

A resolution could push oil prices lower still, alleviating inflation pressure and reducing the likelihood of future interest rate hikes.

The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries was down 6 basis points (bps) overnight and by a further basis point in early Tokyo trade to 4.87%, while 2-year yields, which track short-term rate expectations, fell about 2 bps to 4.56%.

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