Petrol and diesel prices today, October 15: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 15: State-run oil companies kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged after their daily revision at 6:00 AM on Thursday, October 15, despite the US-Iran war pushing up global crude oil and fuel costs.
However, the CNG prices increased in eight locations on Wednesday. While New Delhi, Rewari and NCR recorded no change, Chennai, Mathura and Meerut saw the largest CNG increases, at ₹2 each.
Across major metros, fuel rates have held their ground since June.
In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol stood at ₹111.21 per litre, unchanged from yesterday's ₹111.21. Over the past few days, the fuel rate in the financial capital has seen minimal movement, fluctuating marginally between ₹111.18 and ₹111.21.
|City
|Petrol ( ₹/litre)
|Diesel ( ₹/litre)
|New Delhi
|102.12
|95.20
|Mumbai
|111.21
|97.83
|Kolkata
|113.51
|99.82
|Chennai
|107.76
|99.55
|Gurgaon
|102.97
|95.64
|Noida
|101.96
|95.44
|Bengaluru
|111.68
|99.56
|Bhubaneswar
|108.97
|100.68
|Chandigarh
|101.54
|89.47
|Hyderabad
|116.15
|104.23
|Jaipur
|112.66
|98.25
|Lucknow
|101.86
|95.36
|Patna
|113.37
|99.36
|Thiruvananthapuram
|115.49
|104.40
Oil held onto its recent gains as escalating hostilities spanning from Russia to the Middle East posed a fresh threat to global supplies, which had only just rebounded to near pre-war levels.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) remained steady near $95 per barrel following a 1% increase on Wednesday, while Brent crude settled around $106.
The market tension was fueled by a series of incidents in the Middle East, including the sinking of a cargo ship struck by "unknown projectiles" in the Strait of Hormuz, alongside continued missile and drone strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels across Saudi Arabia.
In Eastern Europe, Russia claimed that Ukraine struck two of its oil refineries on Wednesday. According to Moscow, the attacks violated an "energy ceasefire" that had been championed by US President Donald Trump. Kyiv has denied the allegations, and the claims could not be independently verified.
The ongoing US-Iran conflict has severely disrupted energy markets, driving Brent crude up more than 70% so far this year. The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Wednesday that the ongoing drawdown of stocks during the fighting has reduced global observed inventories by 509 million barrels compared to pre-conflict levels.
With on-land stockpiles now hovering near their lowest point in at least a decade, the IEA cautioned that the supply of diesel and other essential fuels will face continued strain into next year.