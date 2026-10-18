Subscribe

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 18: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

While global crude oil prices have fluctuated amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, domestic retail prices have remained unchanged.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2026, 08:58 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump fuel in a vehicle at a petrol pump in New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump fuel in a vehicle at a petrol pump in New Delhi(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 18: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across major cities today, with no revisions announced by oil marketing companies.

The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

Advertisement

While global crude oil prices have fluctuated amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, domestic retail prices have remained unchanged.

Also Read | India may hike fuel prices in November: Oxford Economist

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of October 18:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at 102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at 95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at 111.21 per litre, and diesel costs 97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying 107.76 per litre for petrol and 99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs 113.51 per litre, while diesel costs 99.82 per litre.

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at 111.68 per litre, and diesel at 99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs 116.15 per litre, while diesel costs 104.23 per litre.

Also Read | Centre cuts windfall tax on diesel exports, raises levy on petrol

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

CityPetrol ( /litre)Diesel ( /litre)
Gurgaon102.9795.64
Noida101.9695.44
Bhubaneswar108.97100.68
Chandigarh101.5489.47
Jaipur112.6698.25
Lucknow101.8695.36
Patna113.3799.36
Thiruvananthapuram115.49104.40

Source: GoodReturns

How are fuel prices determined?

In India, public-sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise fuel prices daily at 6:00 AM.

The pricing is based on a 15-day rolling average of international benchmark petrol and diesel prices, as well as the foreign exchange rate (rupee-dollar fluctuations).

Global headlines

Also Read | Trump waives some Russia oil sanctions, easing pressure on India

Trump wants 60 days to analyse impact of Russia sanctions law, says Rubio

US President Donald Trump wants to take a 60-day period to analyse what imposing sanctions on Russia and tariffs on other countries would mean for the global economy, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Advertisement

"I think the president wants to take the 60-day period of time to sort of analyse what imposing both sanctions and tariffs will mean to the global economy, and even to the US economy," Rubio said in response to a question on the waivers granted by Trump under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act or the Graham Act.

Strait of Hormuz remains open, claims US military

The US military has claimed that 97 per cent of vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz have passed through safely without being hit by Iranian projectiles, asserting that the strategic shipping route remains open despite attacks on commercial vessels.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins told Fox News Digital that coordinated naval protection efforts had helped thousands of commercial ships safely navigate the vital maritime corridor, even following the recent loss of a container ship in the regional waterway.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaPetrol and diesel prices today, October 18: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
Advertisement
Read Next Story