Petrol and diesel prices today, October 19: Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely stable across major Indian cities today, with no new revisions announced by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The cost of fuel in India varies across states and cities due to differences in local taxes (such as Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other regional factors.

Advertisement

While international crude oil prices remain volatile amid geopolitical developments, OMCs have maintained domestic retail fuel rates.

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in key metropolitan cities across India today:

New Delhi: In the national capital, petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. Delhi continues to enjoy relatively lower fuel prices compared to other major metros.

Mumbai: Residents in the financial capital are paying ₹111.21 per litre for petrol, with diesel priced at ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Petrol costs ₹107.76 per litre, while diesel is ₹ 99.55 per litre.

Kolkata: Petrol is being sold at ₹113.51 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.82 per litre.

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Petrol is currently priced at ₹111.68 per litre, and diesel is retailing at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Fuel prices remain high, with petrol at ₹116.15 per litre and diesel at ₹104.23 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) Gurgaon 102.97 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Jaipur 112.66 98.25 Lucknow 101.86 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Source: GoodReturns

How are fuel prices determined? Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6:00 AM by state-owned OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

The final retail price paid by consumers at the pump is determined by a 15-day rolling average of international benchmark petrol and diesel prices, along with currency exchange rates, central excise duty, dealer commissions, and state-specific VAT.

Advertisement

Also Read | E20 petrol meets quality standards, say OMCs citing new tests

Oil slips as Trump's sanction waiver Oil prices slipped on Monday after US President Donald Trump waived sanctions and tariffs on Russia that may lead to more Russian fuel exports.

Brent crude futures fell $1.43, or 1.30%, to $108.43 a barrel by 2340 GMT after settling at its highest since May 19 on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $100.88 a barrel, down 53 cents, or 0.52%.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday waiving key sanctions and tariffs under the law known as the Graham Act, which he signed last month at the urging of lawmakers who want to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the president will use up to 60 days to assess the economic impact of the waiver.

Advertisement

The move comes after Trump struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to export diesel to the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said these US actions will hurt Ukraine.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer