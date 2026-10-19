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Petrol and diesel prices today, October 19: Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

At 102.12 per litre, petrol is relatively cheaper in Delhi than in other major metros.

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Published19 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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A pump attendant fuels a motorcycle at a petrol station
A pump attendant fuels a motorcycle at a petrol station (REUTERS)
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Petrol and diesel prices remained largely stable across major Indian cities today, with no new revisions announced by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The cost of fuel in India varies across states and cities due to differences in local taxes (such as Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other regional factors.

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While international crude oil prices remain volatile amid geopolitical developments, OMCs have maintained domestic retail fuel rates.

Also Read | OMCs exclude sugarcane-based ethanol from FY27 tender, cut maize incentive

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in key metropolitan cities across India today:

New Delhi: In the national capital, petrol is retailing at 102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at 95.20 per litre. Delhi continues to enjoy relatively lower fuel prices compared to other major metros.

Mumbai: Residents in the financial capital are paying 111.21 per litre for petrol, with diesel priced at 97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Petrol costs 107.76 per litre, while diesel is 99.55 per litre.

Kolkata: Petrol is being sold at 113.51 per litre, and diesel at 99.82 per litre.

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Bengaluru: Petrol is currently priced at 111.68 per litre, and diesel is retailing at 99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Fuel prices remain high, with petrol at 116.15 per litre and diesel at 104.23 per litre.

Also Read | OMCs may review fuel prices if crude stays low for 2-3 months: Minister Puri

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

CityPetrol ( /litre)Diesel ( /litre)
Gurgaon102.9795.64
Noida101.9695.44
Bhubaneswar108.97100.68
Chandigarh101.5489.47
Jaipur112.6698.25
Lucknow101.8695.36
Patna113.3799.36
Thiruvananthapuram115.49104.40

Source: GoodReturns

How are fuel prices determined?

Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6:00 AM by state-owned OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

The final retail price paid by consumers at the pump is determined by a 15-day rolling average of international benchmark petrol and diesel prices, along with currency exchange rates, central excise duty, dealer commissions, and state-specific VAT.

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Also Read | E20 petrol meets quality standards, say OMCs citing new tests

Oil slips as Trump's sanction waiver

Oil prices slipped on Monday after US President Donald Trump waived sanctions and tariffs on Russia that may lead to more Russian fuel exports.

Brent crude futures fell $1.43, or 1.30%, to $108.43 a barrel by 2340 GMT after settling at its highest since May 19 on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $100.88 a barrel, down 53 cents, or 0.52%.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday waiving key sanctions and tariffs under the law known as the Graham Act, which he signed last month at the urging of lawmakers who want to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the president will use up to 60 days to assess the economic impact of the waiver.

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The move comes after Trump struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to export diesel to the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said these US actions will hurt Ukraine.

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