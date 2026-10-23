Petrol and diesel prices today, October 23: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 23: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across major cities today, with no revisions announced by oil marketing companies.

The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

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While global crude oil prices have fluctuated amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, domestic retail prices have remained unchanged.

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of October 23: New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre.

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Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹111.68 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) Gurgaon 102.97 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Jaipur 112.66 98.25 Lucknow 101.86 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

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Oil prices set for third weekly gain as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia heighten supply risks Brent crude oil is on track for a third consecutive weekly gain as intensifying attacks on Saudi Arabian infrastructure elevate the risk of broader supply disruptions in the Middle East.

The global benchmark traded near $113 a barrel, marking an approximate 3 per cent increase for the week, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) held above $99.

The recent surge in prices follows claims by Iran-backed Houthi militants that they carried out attacks on the Saudi Red Sea port of Yanbu, alongside deadly strikes on a kingdom oil field and airport.

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This sudden escalation threatens to destabilise the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping route, where crude exports had recently returned to near pre-war levels.

Global oil markets have faced extreme volatility this year, with Brent surging over 85 per cent, largely due to the ongoing US-Iran war, now approaching its ninth month. The price rally has been even steeper for refined petroleum products, most notably diesel.

The geopolitical landscape remains highly tense. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, US President Donald Trump stated that the US has “knocked” out Iran and threatened to go “a little bit further,” though he did not elaborate on what those actions would entail.

The New York Times reported this week that the US and Israel have formulated plans for renewed military strikes against the Islamic Republic following the American midterm elections early next month.

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