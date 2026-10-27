Petrol and diesel prices today, October 27: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Check petrol, diesel and CNG prices on October 27. Chandigarh recorded the lowest prices for both petrol and diesel. CNG rose in multiple cities, including a 2 increase in Chennai, Mathura and Meerut.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published27 Oct 2026, 06:53 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Petrol and diesel prices today, October 27: Check fuel rates in different cities across India
Petrol and diesel prices today, October 27: Check fuel rates in different cities across India(Pexels)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across 14 cities on October 27. However, prices varied widely across cities, with petrol above 100 throughout. Diesel remained below 100 in most cities, with three exceptions.

In New Delhi, petrol stood at 102.12 while diesel cost 95.20. Mumbai recorded petrol at 111.21 and diesel at 97.83. Kolkata's petrol price was 113.51, with diesel selling at 99.82. In Chennai, petrol cost 107.76 while diesel stood at 99.55.

Also Read | Automakers seek higher fuel vapour emission limit under BS VII citing E20 petrol

Among these four metros, New Delhi had the lowest prices for both fuels. Kolkata had the highest petrol and diesel prices within this group. Petrol in Mumbai was costlier than in Chennai, but diesel was cheaper.

Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price among all 14 cities, at 116.15. Diesel in the city stood at 104.23. Thiruvananthapuram followed closely, with petrol priced at 115.49. Its diesel price reached 104.40, the highest among these cities.

Chandigarh had the lowest prices for both petrol and diesel. Petrol there cost 101.54, while diesel stood at 89.47. The petrol price difference between Hyderabad and Chandigarh was 14.61. For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram's price exceeded Chandigarh's by 14.93.

In Gurgaon, petrol cost 102.97 and diesel stood at 95.64. Noida recorded petrol at 101.96 and diesel at 95.44. Lucknow's petrol price was 101.86 while diesel cost 95.36. All three cities had petrol prices below New Delhi's, except Gurgaon.

Also Read | Is Honda Motra making a comeback? Patent hints at petrol and electric versions

Bengaluru recorded petrol at 111.68 and diesel at 99.56. Bhubaneswar's petrol price stood at 108.97 while diesel cost 100.68. It joined Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram among cities where diesel crossed 100. Jaipur recorded petrol at 113.19 and diesel at 98.25. In Patna, petrol cost 113.37 while diesel stood at 99.36.

CNG prices today

CNG prices, meanwhile, increased in several cities on October 27. Mumbai's CNG price rose by 1 to 89 while Bengaluru's increased by 1 to 98. Chennai recorded a 2 rise, taking its price to 99.50. Mathura and Meerut also recorded increases of 2 each.

Also Read | Crude oil above $100, US election: Sensex, Nifty 50 to remain under pressure?

CNG stood at 102 in Mathura and 95.50 in Meerut. Bharatpur and Dewas each recorded a 50 paise rise to 98. Firozabad's price increased 50 paise to 99.50.

Sonipat recorded a 1 increase, taking CNG to 95. New Delhi, Hyderabad, Rewari, and NCR recorded no changes in CNG prices.

New Delhi and NCR both recorded CNG prices of 86.98. Hyderabad's CNG price stood at 112 while Rewari recorded 91.59.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

News
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.

HomeNewsIndiaPetrol and diesel prices today, October 27: Check fuel rates in different cities across India
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.