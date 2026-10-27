Petrol and diesel prices today, October 27: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across 14 cities on October 27. However, prices varied widely across cities, with petrol above ₹100 throughout. Diesel remained below ₹100 in most cities, with three exceptions.
In New Delhi, petrol stood at ₹102.12 while diesel cost ₹95.20. Mumbai recorded petrol at ₹111.21 and diesel at ₹97.83. Kolkata's petrol price was ₹113.51, with diesel selling at ₹99.82. In Chennai, petrol cost ₹107.76 while diesel stood at ₹99.55.
Among these four metros, New Delhi had the lowest prices for both fuels. Kolkata had the highest petrol and diesel prices within this group. Petrol in Mumbai was costlier than in Chennai, but diesel was cheaper.
Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price among all 14 cities, at ₹116.15. Diesel in the city stood at ₹104.23. Thiruvananthapuram followed closely, with petrol priced at ₹115.49. Its diesel price reached ₹104.40, the highest among these cities.
Chandigarh had the lowest prices for both petrol and diesel. Petrol there cost ₹101.54, while diesel stood at ₹89.47. The petrol price difference between Hyderabad and Chandigarh was ₹14.61. For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram's price exceeded Chandigarh's by ₹14.93.
In Gurgaon, petrol cost ₹102.97 and diesel stood at ₹95.64. Noida recorded petrol at ₹101.96 and diesel at ₹95.44. Lucknow's petrol price was ₹101.86 while diesel cost ₹95.36. All three cities had petrol prices below New Delhi's, except Gurgaon.
Bengaluru recorded petrol at ₹111.68 and diesel at ₹99.56. Bhubaneswar's petrol price stood at ₹108.97 while diesel cost ₹100.68. It joined Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram among cities where diesel crossed ₹100. Jaipur recorded petrol at ₹113.19 and diesel at ₹98.25. In Patna, petrol cost ₹113.37 while diesel stood at ₹99.36.
CNG prices, meanwhile, increased in several cities on October 27. Mumbai's CNG price rose by ₹1 to ₹89 while Bengaluru's increased by ₹1 to ₹98. Chennai recorded a ₹2 rise, taking its price to ₹99.50. Mathura and Meerut also recorded increases of ₹2 each.
CNG stood at ₹102 in Mathura and ₹95.50 in Meerut. Bharatpur and Dewas each recorded a 50 paise rise to ₹98. Firozabad's price increased 50 paise to ₹99.50.
Sonipat recorded a ₹1 increase, taking CNG to ₹95. New Delhi, Hyderabad, Rewari, and NCR recorded no changes in CNG prices.
New Delhi and NCR both recorded CNG prices of ₹86.98. Hyderabad's CNG price stood at ₹112 while Rewari recorded ₹91.59.
Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.