Petrol and diesel prices today, October 28: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major Indian cities today. However, CNG prices have increased in several places, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. Fuel rates continue to differ widely between cities.
New Delhi records petrol at ₹102.12 and diesel at ₹95.20. Mumbai has petrol at ₹111.21 while diesel stands at ₹97.83. In Kolkata, petrol costs ₹113.51 while diesel costs ₹99.82. Chennai records petrol at ₹107.76 and diesel at ₹99.55.
Hyderabad has the highest petrol price among major cities, at ₹116.15. Thiruvananthapuram follows at ₹115.49 while Kolkata stands at ₹113.51. Patna records ₹113.37, and Jaipur has petrol priced at ₹113.19. Bangalore's petrol price stands at ₹111.68, above Mumbai's ₹111.21.
Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price among these cities, at ₹101.54. Lucknow follows at ₹101.86 while Noida records ₹101.96. Gurgaon has petrol at ₹102.97, and Bhubaneswar records ₹108.97. Every listed petrol price remains above ₹100.
Diesel prices present a different order at the higher end. Thiruvananthapuram records the highest listed diesel rate, at ₹104.40. Hyderabad follows closely at ₹104.23, with Bhubaneswar at ₹100.68. These three cities have diesel prices above ₹100.
Chandigarh records the lowest diesel price, at ₹89.47. New Delhi follows at ₹95.20, with Lucknow at ₹95.36. Noida records ₹95.44 while Gurgaon stands at ₹95.64. Jaipur has diesel at ₹98.25, and Patna records ₹99.36. Bangalore's diesel price is ₹99.56, slightly above Chennai's ₹99.55.
The petrol price gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh stands at ₹14.61. For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram exceeds Chandigarh by ₹14.93. Kolkata's petrol costs ₹2.30 more than Mumbai's rate. However, its diesel costs ₹1.99 more than Mumbai's price.
Among nearby cities, Gurgaon records higher petrol and diesel prices than New Delhi. Noida's petrol costs less than New Delhi's although its diesel price is higher.
CNG prices have risen by ₹2 in Chennai, Mathura and Meerut. Chennai's CNG rate now stands at ₹99.50. Mathura records ₹102 while Meerut has CNG priced at ₹95.50. These are the largest increases among the listed CNG locations.
Mumbai and Bengaluru have recorded CNG increases of ₹1 each. Their prices stand at ₹89 and ₹98, respectively. Sonipat also records a ₹1 increase, taking its rate to ₹95. Bharatpur and Dewas each record increases of 50 paise, reaching ₹98. Firozabad's CNG price rises by 50 paise to ₹99.50.
CNG rates remain unchanged in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Rewari and NCR. New Delhi and NCR both record ₹86.98. Rewari stands at ₹91.59 while Hyderabad records ₹112. Hyderabad has the highest CNG rate among the listed locations. New Delhi and NCR share the lowest listed CNG price.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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