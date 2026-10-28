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Petrol and diesel prices today, October 28: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Check petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities on October 28. CNG prices rose in several locations, with increases of up to 2 in Chennai, Mathura and Meerut.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published28 Oct 2026, 06:52 AM IST
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Petrol and diesel prices today, October 28: Check fuel rates in different cities across India (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)
Petrol and diesel prices today, October 28: Check fuel rates in different cities across India (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)(Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)
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Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major Indian cities today. However, CNG prices have increased in several places, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. Fuel rates continue to differ widely between cities.

New Delhi records petrol at 102.12 and diesel at 95.20. Mumbai has petrol at 111.21 while diesel stands at 97.83. In Kolkata, petrol costs 113.51 while diesel costs 99.82. Chennai records petrol at 107.76 and diesel at 99.55.

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Hyderabad has the highest petrol price among major cities, at 116.15. Thiruvananthapuram follows at 115.49 while Kolkata stands at 113.51. Patna records 113.37, and Jaipur has petrol priced at 113.19. Bangalore's petrol price stands at 111.68, above Mumbai's 111.21.

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Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price among these cities, at 101.54. Lucknow follows at 101.86 while Noida records 101.96. Gurgaon has petrol at 102.97, and Bhubaneswar records 108.97. Every listed petrol price remains above 100.

Diesel prices present a different order at the higher end. Thiruvananthapuram records the highest listed diesel rate, at 104.40. Hyderabad follows closely at 104.23, with Bhubaneswar at 100.68. These three cities have diesel prices above 100.

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Chandigarh records the lowest diesel price, at 89.47. New Delhi follows at 95.20, with Lucknow at 95.36. Noida records 95.44 while Gurgaon stands at 95.64. Jaipur has diesel at 98.25, and Patna records 99.36. Bangalore's diesel price is 99.56, slightly above Chennai's 99.55.

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The petrol price gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh stands at 14.61. For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram exceeds Chandigarh by 14.93. Kolkata's petrol costs 2.30 more than Mumbai's rate. However, its diesel costs 1.99 more than Mumbai's price.

Among nearby cities, Gurgaon records higher petrol and diesel prices than New Delhi. Noida's petrol costs less than New Delhi's although its diesel price is higher.

CNG prices today

CNG prices have risen by 2 in Chennai, Mathura and Meerut. Chennai's CNG rate now stands at 99.50. Mathura records 102 while Meerut has CNG priced at 95.50. These are the largest increases among the listed CNG locations.

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Mumbai and Bengaluru have recorded CNG increases of 1 each. Their prices stand at 89 and 98, respectively. Sonipat also records a 1 increase, taking its rate to 95. Bharatpur and Dewas each record increases of 50 paise, reaching 98. Firozabad's CNG price rises by 50 paise to 99.50.

CNG rates remain unchanged in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Rewari and NCR. New Delhi and NCR both record 86.98. Rewari stands at 91.59 while Hyderabad records 112. Hyderabad has the highest CNG rate among the listed locations. New Delhi and NCR share the lowest listed CNG price.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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