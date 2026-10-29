Petrol and diesel prices today, October 29: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Fuel prices were steady for petrol and diesel across major cities, but CNG became costlier in many locations. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published29 Oct 2026, 07:11 AM IST
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Petrol and diesel prices today, October 29: Check fuel rates in different cities across India
Petrol and diesel prices today, October 29: Check fuel rates in different cities across India(AFP)

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across several Indian cities today. However, CNG prices have increased in many cities, with different rises across locations.

Chennai, Mathura and Meerut each recorded a 2 increase in CNG prices. Mumbai, Bengaluru and Sonipat saw increases of 1 each. Bharatpur, Dewas and Firozabad recorded smaller increases of 50 paise each.

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Among major cities, Hyderabad has the highest petrol price at 116.15. Thiruvananthapuram follows at 115.49 while Kolkata records 113.51. Petrol costs 113.37 in Patna and 113.19 in Jaipur. Bangalore records 111.68, slightly above Mumbai’s 111.21. Bhubaneswar’s petrol price stands at 108.97 while Chennai records 107.76.

Petrol prices are lower in Gurgaon, New Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Chandigarh. Gurgaon records 102.97 while New Delhi stands at 102.12. Noida’s petrol price is 101.96, followed by Lucknow at 101.86. Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price among these cities, at 101.54. The gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh is 14.61.

Diesel prices also vary widely, despite remaining unchanged across all major cities. Thiruvananthapuram records the highest diesel price at 104.40. Hyderabad follows closely at 104.23 while Bhubaneswar stands at 100.68. Kolkata’s diesel price is 99.82, followed by Bengaluru at 99.56. Chennai records 99.55 while Patna stands at 99.36.

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Diesel costs 98.25 in Jaipur and 97.83 in Mumbai. Gurgaon records 95.64, followed by Noida at 95.44. Lucknow’s diesel price stands at 95.36 while New Delhi records 95.20. Chandigarh has the lowest diesel price at 89.47. Its diesel price is 14.93 below Thiruvananthapuram’s rate.

CNG prices today

CNG prices present a different picture, with increases across several locations. Chennai’s CNG price stands at 99.50 after its 2 increase. Mathura records 102 while Meerut stands at 95.50 after similar increases. Mumbai’s CNG price reaches 89 following a 1 rise. Bengaluru records 98 while Sonipat stands at 95 after matching increases.

Bharatpur and Dewas each record CNG prices of 98. Firozabad’s CNG price stands at 99.50. All three cities have recorded increases of 50 paise.

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CNG prices remain unchanged in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Rewari and NCR. New Delhi and NCR each record 86.98. Rewari stands at 91.59 while Hyderabad records 112.

Hyderabad has the highest CNG price among major cities. New Delhi and NCR share the lowest rate. Overall, petrol and diesel prices are steady while CNG becomes costlier in several cities.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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