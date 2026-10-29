Petrol and diesel prices today, October 29: Check fuel rates in different cities across India

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across several Indian cities today. However, CNG prices have increased in many cities, with different rises across locations.
Chennai, Mathura and Meerut each recorded a ₹2 increase in CNG prices. Mumbai, Bengaluru and Sonipat saw increases of ₹1 each. Bharatpur, Dewas and Firozabad recorded smaller increases of 50 paise each.
Among major cities, Hyderabad has the highest petrol price at ₹116.15. Thiruvananthapuram follows at ₹115.49 while Kolkata records ₹113.51. Petrol costs ₹113.37 in Patna and ₹113.19 in Jaipur. Bangalore records ₹111.68, slightly above Mumbai’s ₹111.21. Bhubaneswar’s petrol price stands at ₹108.97 while Chennai records ₹107.76.
Petrol prices are lower in Gurgaon, New Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Chandigarh. Gurgaon records ₹102.97 while New Delhi stands at ₹102.12. Noida’s petrol price is ₹101.96, followed by Lucknow at ₹101.86. Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price among these cities, at ₹101.54. The gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh is ₹14.61.
Diesel prices also vary widely, despite remaining unchanged across all major cities. Thiruvananthapuram records the highest diesel price at ₹104.40. Hyderabad follows closely at ₹104.23 while Bhubaneswar stands at ₹100.68. Kolkata’s diesel price is ₹99.82, followed by Bengaluru at ₹99.56. Chennai records ₹99.55 while Patna stands at ₹99.36.
Diesel costs ₹98.25 in Jaipur and ₹97.83 in Mumbai. Gurgaon records ₹95.64, followed by Noida at ₹95.44. Lucknow’s diesel price stands at ₹95.36 while New Delhi records ₹95.20. Chandigarh has the lowest diesel price at ₹89.47. Its diesel price is ₹14.93 below Thiruvananthapuram’s rate.
CNG prices present a different picture, with increases across several locations. Chennai’s CNG price stands at ₹99.50 after its ₹2 increase. Mathura records ₹102 while Meerut stands at ₹95.50 after similar increases. Mumbai’s CNG price reaches ₹89 following a ₹1 rise. Bengaluru records ₹98 while Sonipat stands at ₹95 after matching increases.
Bharatpur and Dewas each record CNG prices of ₹98. Firozabad’s CNG price stands at ₹99.50. All three cities have recorded increases of 50 paise.
CNG prices remain unchanged in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Rewari and NCR. New Delhi and NCR each record ₹86.98. Rewari stands at ₹91.59 while Hyderabad records ₹112.
Hyderabad has the highest CNG price among major cities. New Delhi and NCR share the lowest rate. Overall, petrol and diesel prices are steady while CNG becomes costlier in several cities.
Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.