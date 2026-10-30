Petrol and diesel prices today, October 30: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru?

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 30: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across major cities today, with no revisions announced by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

Advertisement

While global oil prices have fluctuated amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, domestic retail prices have remained unchanged.

However, earlier this month, Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, hiked petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.

Also Read | Paying extra to buy EV over petrol car? OpEx advantage may shock you

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of October 30: New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel.

Advertisement

Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre.

Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹111.68 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

Also Read | Automakers seek higher fuel vapour emission limit under BS VII citing E20 petrol

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) Gurgaon 102.97 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Jaipur 112.66 98.25 Lucknow 101.86 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Also Read | Centre cuts windfall tax on diesel exports, raises levy on petrol

Global headlines: Oil prices settle lower Oil prices fell in a choppy session on Thursday as hopes for peace talks between the US and Iran offset some concerns over Middle East supply disruptions from an escalating regional conflict.

Brent crude futures settled down 44 cents, or 0.38%, to $114.88 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled down 78 cents, or 0.76%, at $102.

Both benchmarks fell by more than $2 a barrel earlier in the session, unwinding some of Brent's 1.3% and WTI's 3% Wednesday gains.

Advertisement

US oil firms ExxonMobil and Chevron have cancelled plans for their executives to travel to the United Arab Emirates' biggest oil show next week, citing security concerns, two sources familiar with the developments told Reuters.

Yemen's Houthis on Thursday said they attacked Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery, Rabigh oil refinery, an Aramco facility in Abqaiq and airports in the country. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia on the Houthi statement.

Those reports of a new spate of attacks helped oil recoup some losses later in the session, John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, told Reuters.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer