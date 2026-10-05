Petrol and diesel prices today, October 5: Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 5: Despite the US-Iran war, which has disrupted global energy supplies and added to pressure on fuel retailers facing higher crude oil and fuel costs, the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept the fuel rates steady following their 6:00 AM daily revision on Monday, October 5.

However, Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, increased petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre on Saturday.

Indian refiners are currently dealing with the impact of geopolitical disruptions on global crude oil and fuel markets. When the US-Iran war disrupted energy supplies after breaking out in late February, Nayara Energy became the first fuel retailer to pass the impact of higher international oil prices on to consumers.

Meanwhile, OMC retailers had only begun passing on the impact of higher international oil prices to consumers in May. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked through a series of staggered increases, with the cumulative hike reaching around ₹7.50 per litre for both fuels by the end of May.

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Petrol and diesel prices today, October 5: City-wise rates Across major metros, fuel rates have held their ground since June.

In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol stood at ₹111.21 per litre, remaining unchanged from the previous day. Over the past few days, the fuel rate in the financial capital has seen minimal movement, fluctuating marginally between ₹111.18 and ₹111.21.

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) New Delhi 102.12 95.20 Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.77 99.55 Gurgaon 102.97 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Hyderabad 116.15 104.23 Jaipur 112.66 98.25 Lucknow 101.86 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Source: GoodReturns

Brent rises; crude oil exports exceed pre-war levels Brent crude rose as Yemen launched a bid to recapture Houthi-controlled areas.

Brent for December delivery rose above $103 a barrel early on Monday before paring gains after that contract gained almost 5% last week. Prices rallied even after major OPEC nations agreed to keep oil production quotas unchanged next month.

Despite attacks on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil exports from the Middle East rose above pre-war levels in four of the seven days of the final week of September, Reuters reported on Monday, citing shipping data.

Crude exports from the region exceeded pre-war levels on September 24 and between September 27 and 29, rising to between 19.5 million barrels per day and 22.5 million bpd, provisional data from ship-tracking firm Kpler showed.

Exports averaged 18 million bpd between March 2025 and February this year before the US-Israeli war with Iran began.

The 7-day moving average for crude exports was at 18.5 million bpd on October 1, the data showed. These include transits via the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, exports from terminals and ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman.