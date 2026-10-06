Petrol and diesel prices today, October 6: Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 6: The state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept the fuel rates steady following their 6:00 AM daily revision on Tuesday, October 6, despite the US-Iran war adding pressure on fuel retailers facing higher crude oil and fuel costs,
Indian refiners are dealing with the impact of geopolitical disruptions on global crude oil and fuel markets.
On Saturday, Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, increased petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre. It was the first fuel retailer to pass the impact of higher international oil prices on to consumers earlier this year.
Across major metros, fuel rates have held their ground since June.
In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol stood at ₹111.21 per litre, remaining unchanged from the previous day. Over the past few days, the fuel rate in the financial capital has seen minimal movement, fluctuating marginally between ₹111.18 and ₹111.21.
|City
|Petrol ( ₹/litre)
|Diesel ( ₹/litre)
|New Delhi
|102.12
|95.20
|Mumbai
|111.21
|97.83
|Kolkata
|113.51
|99.82
|Chennai
|107.77
|99.55
|Gurgaon
|102.97
|95.64
|Noida
|101.96
|95.44
|Bengaluru
|111.68
|99.56
|Bhubaneswar
|108.97
|100.68
|Chandigarh
|101.54
|89.47
|Hyderabad
|116.15
|104.23
|Jaipur
|112.66
|98.25
|Lucknow
|101.86
|95.36
|Patna
|113.37
|99.36
|Thiruvananthapuram
|115.49
|104.40
Oil prices edged down on Tuesday as resilient Middle Eastern crude exports and a G7 emergency stockpile release eased supply concerns, though attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi targets kept traders wary of risks to Gulf supplies.
Brent crude futures lost 4 cents to $100.28 a barrel by 0003 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $89.33 a barrel.
"Oil is little changed after yesterday's decline as traders continue to digest a modest easing in supply-side anxiety," KCM Trade chief analyst Tim Waterer told Reuters.
"The pickup in Saudi export numbers and the G7 decision to release strategic reserves are helping keep a lid on prices for now, even while Brent remains anchored around the $100 level," he said.
Crude exports from the Middle East exceeded pre-war levels on four days during the last week of September, shipping data showed on Monday, underscoring the resilience of regional oil flows despite attacks on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Further easing supply concerns, G7 countries agreed on Friday to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude from emergency reserves and pledged to refrain from energy export restrictions after pressure from US President Donald Trump.
However, the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen continued to fuel concerns over potential disruptions to supply from the region's largest oil exporter amid a stalemate in US-Iran talks.
(With Reuters inputs)