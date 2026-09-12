Petrol and diesel prices today, Sept 12: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru? Check here

The retail fuel rates remain unchanged across major urban centres on Saturday, September 12. In Mumbai, petrol holds steady at ₹111.21 per litre, unchanged from yesterday's rate.
While today's pricing offers a momentary breather at the pump, fuel costs have seen minor fluctuations over the past ten days, with pan-India rates oscillating within a tight band between ₹111.18 and ₹111.31.
Because fuel prices factor in varying state and local taxes and levies, costs differ significantly across regions.
|City
|Petrol Price
|Diesel Price
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|₹95.20
|Kolkata
|₹113.51
|₹99.82
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|Chennai
|₹107.77
|₹99.55
|Gurgaon
|₹102.97
|₹95.64
|Noida
|₹101.96
|₹95.44
|Bangalore
|₹111.68
|₹99.56
|Bhubaneswar
|₹108.97
|₹100.68
|Chandigarh
|₹101.54
|₹89.47
|Hyderabad
|₹116.15
|₹104.23
|Jaipur
|₹112.66
|₹97.78
|Lucknow
|₹101.86
|₹95.36
|Patna
|₹113.37
|₹99.36
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹115.49
|₹104.40
Oil prices had jumped to their highest levels since May due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. The international benchmark, Brent crude, fell 2.8% to settle at $104.61 per barrel after surging toward $110 overnight, according to a Bloomberg report.
Disruptions to global oil supplies are forcing lower consumption, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned, noting that the year will see the largest contraction in global oil demand since the Covid-19 pandemic due to higher fuel costs and tighter supply.
Iran and the US are settling in for a prolonged conflict, with little sign of a near-term truce or normalised Middle East energy flows.
Houthi rebels have also opened a new front, threatening vessels calling at Saudi Red Sea ports that had become a vital alternative following Hormuz disruptions. Saudi Arabia said its oil output fell again last month, reaching the lowest level since 1990.
Adding to the supply crunch, Saudi Arabia shut down its crucial East-West pipeline after the vital oil conduit came under aerial attack amid the widening regional war.
The world’s largest crude oil exporter temporarily closed the 1,200-kilometre (745-mile) pipeline as a "precautionary measure" following drone attacks that both Baghdad and Riyadh indicated had originated in Iraq, where Iranian-backed militias operate.
The pipeline—which has been moving 4 million to 5 million barrels per day—had helped Saudi Arabia bypass shipping logjams in the Strait of Hormuz.
While Brent is up more than 70% this year, it remains below its wartime peak of just above $126 reached in April. European natural gas prices and global tanker freight rates have also rallied, while refined products like diesel have posted even steeper gains, compounded by simultaneous pressures from the Russia-Ukraine war.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.