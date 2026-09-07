Petrol and diesel prices today, Sept 7: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Despite Brent crude futures closing at their highest level since July 24 amid renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran, fuel rates across much of India remained largely unchanged through Monday, September 7.

While state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have broadly maintained domestic pricing structures aligned with the major May 25 adjustments, Monday morning brought minor localised shifts.

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Fuel rates in Mumbai saw a marginal uptick today, with petrol currently retailing at ₹111.21 per litre, up slightly from yesterday’s ₹111.18. Over the past 10 days, the financial capital has witnessed minor fluctuations, with prices hovering between ₹111.18 and ₹112.48.

Below is a comprehensive look at today’s state-wise and district-wise petrol prices across India—inclusive of all applicable state taxes—allowing you to track exactly how much you are paying at the pump compared to the previous day:

City Petrol Price (per litre) Diesel Price (per litre) New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Gurgaon ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Bangalore ₹ 110.82 ₹ 98.77 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 116.15 ₹ 104.23 Patna ₹ 113.35 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

*Source: GoodReturns

Brent crude climbs 0.4% Brent crude climbed 0.4% on Monday after Iran said it had targeted three oil tankers using an unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as several US-linked vessels, in retaliation for American attacks on Iranian tankers.

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The latest Middle East attacks suggest there is little immediate prospect of an end to the war the US and Israel launched against Iran more than six months ago, adding to inflation concerns.

OPEC keeps October oil output quota unchanged The OPEC countries – Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman – have agreed to keep their required oil production levels for October 2026 unchanged from September amid ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

"The seven participating countries decided to maintain September 2026 required production for October 2026," according to a statement issued by OPEC after a virtual meeting on Sunday.

According to OPEC's production table, Russia's quota for October will stand at 9,949 million barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia's will be 10,478 million barrels per day.

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Iraq's production level has been set at 4,431 million barrels per day, Kuwait's at 2,676 million barrels per day, Kazakhstan's at 1,628 million barrels per day, Algeria's at 1,007 million barrels per day and Oman's at 841,000 barrels per day.

The combined OPEC quota for October, excluding compensation volumes, will stand at 31,01 million barrels per day, according to the figures released by the organisation.

US-Iran latest updates The US military denied that Iran struck an uncrewed American military vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the claim a “total lie.” A top Iranian official said Tehran plans to announce an “exclusion zone” outside the Strait of Hormuz aimed at vessels it believes are attempting to transit the waterway.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed seven people and levelled a vacant hospital, according to Lebanese authorities, near an area that has become a flash point in fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

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