Petrol and diesel prices today, Sept 9: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru? Check here

After a month of calm in August, renewed clashes between Iran and the US in the Gulf have sent global crude prices surging back toward the $100-a-barrel mark, with benchmark Brent and WTI tracking toward their highest closes since late July.
Despite this mounting geopolitical volatility, domestic retail fuel rates held firm today.
In Mumbai, petrol prices remained unchanged from yesterday at ₹111.21 per litre, within a tight 10-day band of ₹111.18- ₹111.31. Below are the latest state- and district-wise petrol rates across India, including applicable local taxes.
Check today’s petrol and diesel prices across Indian metro cities, inclusive of all applicable state taxes:
|City
|Petrol Price (per litre)
|Diesel Price (per litre)
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|₹95.20
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|Gurgaon
|₹102.97
|₹95.64
|Bangalore
|₹111.68
|₹99.56
|Bhubaneswar
|₹108.97
|₹100.68
|Chandigarh
|₹101.54
|₹89.47
|Hyderabad
|₹115.69
|₹103.82
|Patna
|₹113.37
|₹99.36
Global oil prices pushed back toward the $100-a-barrel threshold following renewed direct exchanges of fire between the US and Iran, snapping an August lull in the Gulf. Benchmark Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate both advanced, tracking toward their highest closing levels since July 23.
The price surge comes amid escalating threats to Middle East supply chains beyond the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.
Strikes by Yemen’s Tehran-aligned Houthis against domestic Saudi infrastructure—including the 400,000-barrel-per-day Jazan refinery—risk compounding the wider economic fallout of the conflict.
The attacks signal a sharp unravelling of the fragile ceasefire that had quieted Saudi Arabia's decade-long campaign against the group, with maritime transit at the southern entrance of the Red Sea also under renewed threat.
A broader escalation unfolded across the region on Tuesday as Houthi forces launched strikes on four cities across southern Saudi Arabia, leaving over 70 people wounded and igniting fires at key oil installations. The coordinated wave marks a major intensification in the six-month-old conflict.
Concurrently, reports have emerged of blasts at Iran's primary export terminal on Kharg Island and the port city of Jask along the Gulf of Oman, signalling an end to a two-day pause in US military action.
Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that an American missile hit an Iranian tanker roughly 6 kilometres (4 miles) off Kharg Island, prompting an emergency evacuation of the crew without reported casualties.
While the Pentagon did not issue an immediate statement, senior US officials cited by Fox News attributed the strikes to US forces.
(With agency inputs)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.