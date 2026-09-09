Petrol and diesel prices today, Sept 9: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru? Check here

After a month of calm in August, renewed clashes between Iran and the US in the Gulf have sent global crude prices surging back toward the $100-a-barrel mark, with benchmark Brent and WTI tracking toward their highest closes since late July.
Despite this mounting geopolitical volatility, domestic retail fuel rates held firm today.
In Mumbai, petrol prices remained unchanged from yesterday at ₹111.21 per litre, within a tight 10-day band of ₹111.18- ₹111.31. Below are the latest state- and district-wise petrol rates across India, including applicable local taxes.
Check today’s petrol and diesel prices across Indian metro cities, inclusive of all applicable state taxes:
|City
|Petrol Price (per litre)
|Diesel Price (per litre)
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|₹95.20
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|Gurgaon
|₹102.97
|₹95.64
|Bangalore
|₹111.68
|₹99.56
|Bhubaneswar
|₹108.97
|₹100.68
|Chandigarh
|₹101.54
|₹89.47
|Hyderabad
|₹115.69
|₹103.82
|Patna
|₹113.37
|₹99.36
Global oil prices pushed back toward the $100-a-barrel threshold following renewed direct exchanges of fire between the US and Iran, snapping an August lull in the Gulf. Benchmark Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate both advanced, tracking toward their highest closing levels since July 23.
The price surge comes amid escalating threats to Middle East supply chains beyond the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.
Strikes by Yemen’s Tehran-aligned Houthis against domestic Saudi infrastructure—including the 400,000-barrel-per-day Jazan refinery—risk compounding the wider economic fallout of the conflict.
The attacks signal a sharp unravelling of the fragile ceasefire that had quieted Saudi Arabia's decade-long campaign against the group, with maritime transit at the southern entrance of the Red Sea also under renewed threat.
A broader escalation unfolded across the region on Tuesday as Houthi forces launched strikes on four cities across southern Saudi Arabia, leaving over 70 people wounded and igniting fires at key oil installations. The coordinated wave marks a major intensification in the six-month-old conflict.
Concurrently, reports have emerged of blasts at Iran's primary export terminal on Kharg Island and the port city of Jask along the Gulf of Oman, signalling an end to a two-day pause in US military action.
Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that an American missile hit an Iranian tanker roughly 6 kilometres (4 miles) off Kharg Island, prompting an emergency evacuation of the crew without reported casualties.
While the Pentagon did not issue an immediate statement, senior US officials cited by Fox News attributed the strikes to US forces.
(With agency inputs)