Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, September 17: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major cities on September 17, while the government cut windfall taxes on petrol, diesel and ATF exports. Check city-wise fuel and CNG rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities.

Anjali Thakur
Published17 Sep 2026, 09:21 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
FILE PHOTO: A worker fills a car with petrol as he gestures towards the fuel barometer for the passenger to check, at a fuel station in Kolkata.
FILE PHOTO: A worker fills a car with petrol as he gestures towards the fuel barometer for the passenger to check, at a fuel station in Kolkata.(REUTERS)

Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today, September 17, 2026: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Thursday, September 17. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices daily, with the latest rates applicable from 6 am.

Meanwhile, the government has reduced the windfall tax imposed on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), with the revised rates taking effect immediately, according to a government order issued on Wednesday.

Also Read | Petrol and diesel prices today, Sept 16: How much does fuel cost in Delhi

The duty on diesel exports has been reduced to 20 per litre from 25 per litre. The levy on petrol exports has been cut to 0.50 per litre from 1.50 per litre, while the windfall tax on ATF exports has been lowered to 15 per litre from 19 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 17

CityPetrol ( /litre)Diesel ( /litre)
New Delhi102.1295.20
Mumbai111.2197.83
Kolkata113.5199.2
Chennai107.7799.55
Gurgaon102.9795.64
Noida101.9695.44
Bengaluru111.6899.56
Bhubaneswar108.97100.68
Chandigarh101.5489.47
Hyderabad116.15104.23
Jaipur112.6698.25
Lucknow101.8695.36
Patna113.3799.36
Thiruvananthapuram115.49104.40

CNG prices today, September 17

CNG prices varied across cities, with Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata among the cities recording higher rates.

CNG prices on September 17: New Delhi 84.09/kg, Mumbai 88/kg, Ahmedabad 84.25/kg, Gurgaon 93.70/kg, Noida 93.70/kg, Bengaluru 93/kg, Jaipur 92.91/kg, Chennai 93.50/kg, Pune 94.50/kg, Kolkata 95.50/kg, Lucknow 97.75/kg and Hyderabad 99/kg.

Also Read | Petrol dealers seek exemption from new UPI transaction charges

Petrol costliest in Hyderabad, diesel highest in Thiruvananthapuram

Among the cities listed, Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price at 115.69 per litre, narrowly ahead of Thiruvananthapuram at 115.49 per litre.

Chandigarh had the lowest petrol price among the cities in the list at 98.10 per litre. Lucknow and New Delhi were also among the cities with comparatively lower petrol rates, at 102.05 and 102.12 per litre, respectively.

For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest rate at 104.40 per litre, followed by Hyderabad at 103.82. Chandigarh had the lowest diesel price in the list at 86.09 per litre.

Also Read | UPI transaction charges: Petrol pump dealers seek full MDR exemption

How are petrol and diesel prices revised?

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. The rates generally reflect factors including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and other components. State-level taxes and local levies can also result in significant differences in retail fuel prices between cities.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.

HomeNewsIndiaPetrol and Diesel Prices Today, September 17: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.