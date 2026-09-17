Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, September 17: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today, September 17, 2026: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Thursday, September 17. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices daily, with the latest rates applicable from 6 am.

Meanwhile, the government has reduced the windfall tax imposed on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), with the revised rates taking effect immediately, according to a government order issued on Wednesday.

The duty on diesel exports has been reduced to ₹20 per litre from ₹25 per litre. The levy on petrol exports has been cut to ₹0.50 per litre from ₹1.50 per litre, while the windfall tax on ATF exports has been lowered to ₹15 per litre from ₹19 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 17

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) New Delhi 102.12 95.20 Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Kolkata 113.51 99.2 Chennai 107.77 99.55 Gurgaon 102.97 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Hyderabad 116.15 104.23 Jaipur 112.66 98.25 Lucknow 101.86 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

CNG prices today, September 17 CNG prices varied across cities, with Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata among the cities recording higher rates.

CNG prices on September 17: New Delhi ₹84.09/kg, Mumbai ₹88/kg, Ahmedabad ₹84.25/kg, Gurgaon ₹93.70/kg, Noida ₹93.70/kg, Bengaluru ₹93/kg, Jaipur ₹92.91/kg, Chennai ₹93.50/kg, Pune ₹94.50/kg, Kolkata ₹95.50/kg, Lucknow ₹97.75/kg and Hyderabad ₹99/kg.

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Petrol costliest in Hyderabad, diesel highest in Thiruvananthapuram Among the cities listed, Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price at ₹115.69 per litre, narrowly ahead of Thiruvananthapuram at ₹115.49 per litre.

Chandigarh had the lowest petrol price among the cities in the list at ₹98.10 per litre. Lucknow and New Delhi were also among the cities with comparatively lower petrol rates, at ₹102.05 and ₹102.12 per litre, respectively.

For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest rate at ₹104.40 per litre, followed by Hyderabad at ₹103.82. Chandigarh had the lowest diesel price in the list at ₹86.09 per litre.

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