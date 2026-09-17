Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, September 17: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today, September 17, 2026: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Thursday, September 17. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices daily, with the latest rates applicable from 6 am.
Meanwhile, the government has reduced the windfall tax imposed on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), with the revised rates taking effect immediately, according to a government order issued on Wednesday.
The duty on diesel exports has been reduced to ₹20 per litre from ₹25 per litre. The levy on petrol exports has been cut to ₹0.50 per litre from ₹1.50 per litre, while the windfall tax on ATF exports has been lowered to ₹15 per litre from ₹19 per litre.
|City
|Petrol ( ₹/litre)
|Diesel ( ₹/litre)
|New Delhi
|102.12
|95.20
|Mumbai
|111.21
|97.83
|Kolkata
|113.51
|99.2
|Chennai
|107.77
|99.55
|Gurgaon
|102.97
|95.64
|Noida
|101.96
|95.44
|Bengaluru
|111.68
|99.56
|Bhubaneswar
|108.97
|100.68
|Chandigarh
|101.54
|89.47
|Hyderabad
|116.15
|104.23
|Jaipur
|112.66
|98.25
|Lucknow
|101.86
|95.36
|Patna
|113.37
|99.36
|Thiruvananthapuram
|115.49
|104.40
CNG prices varied across cities, with Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata among the cities recording higher rates.
CNG prices on September 17: New Delhi ₹84.09/kg, Mumbai ₹88/kg, Ahmedabad ₹84.25/kg, Gurgaon ₹93.70/kg, Noida ₹93.70/kg, Bengaluru ₹93/kg, Jaipur ₹92.91/kg, Chennai ₹93.50/kg, Pune ₹94.50/kg, Kolkata ₹95.50/kg, Lucknow ₹97.75/kg and Hyderabad ₹99/kg.
Among the cities listed, Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price at ₹115.69 per litre, narrowly ahead of Thiruvananthapuram at ₹115.49 per litre.
Chandigarh had the lowest petrol price among the cities in the list at ₹98.10 per litre. Lucknow and New Delhi were also among the cities with comparatively lower petrol rates, at ₹102.05 and ₹102.12 per litre, respectively.
For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest rate at ₹104.40 per litre, followed by Hyderabad at ₹103.82. Chandigarh had the lowest diesel price in the list at ₹86.09 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. The rates generally reflect factors including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and other components. State-level taxes and local levies can also result in significant differences in retail fuel prices between cities.