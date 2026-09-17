Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, September 17: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today, September 17, 2026: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Thursday, September 17. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices daily, with the latest rates applicable from 6 am.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the government has reduced the windfall tax imposed on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), with the revised rates taking effect immediately, according to a government order issued on Wednesday.

The duty on diesel exports has been reduced to ₹20 per litre from ₹25 per litre. The levy on petrol exports has been cut to ₹0.50 per litre from ₹1.50 per litre, while the windfall tax on ATF exports has been lowered to ₹15 per litre from ₹19 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 17

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) New Delhi 102.12 95.20 Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Kolkata 113.51 99.2 Chennai 107.77 99.55 Gurgaon 102.97 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Hyderabad 116.15 104.23 Jaipur 112.66 98.25 Lucknow 101.86 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

CNG prices today, September 17 CNG prices varied across cities, with Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata among the cities recording higher rates.

CNG prices on September 17: New Delhi ₹84.09/kg, Mumbai ₹88/kg, Ahmedabad ₹84.25/kg, Gurgaon ₹93.70/kg, Noida ₹93.70/kg, Bengaluru ₹93/kg, Jaipur ₹92.91/kg, Chennai ₹93.50/kg, Pune ₹94.50/kg, Kolkata ₹95.50/kg, Lucknow ₹97.75/kg and Hyderabad ₹99/kg.

Advertisement

Also Read | Petrol dealers seek exemption from new UPI transaction charges

Petrol costliest in Hyderabad, diesel highest in Thiruvananthapuram Among the cities listed, Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price at ₹115.69 per litre, narrowly ahead of Thiruvananthapuram at ₹115.49 per litre.

Chandigarh had the lowest petrol price among the cities in the list at ₹98.10 per litre. Lucknow and New Delhi were also among the cities with comparatively lower petrol rates, at ₹102.05 and ₹102.12 per litre, respectively.

For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest rate at ₹104.40 per litre, followed by Hyderabad at ₹103.82. Chandigarh had the lowest diesel price in the list at ₹86.09 per litre.

Also Read | UPI transaction charges: Petrol pump dealers seek full MDR exemption

How are petrol and diesel prices revised? Petrol and diesel prices are revised by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. The rates generally reflect factors including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and other components. State-level taxes and local levies can also result in significant differences in retail fuel prices between cities.

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, September 17: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad