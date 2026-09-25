Petrol and diesel prices today, September 25: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru? Check here

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 25: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Thursday, September 24, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept retail fuel rates unchanged following their daily 6 am revision.
In Delhi, petrol continued to retail at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel was priced at ₹95.20 per litre. Mumbai's petrol price stood at ₹111.21 per litre, with diesel at ₹97.83 per litre.
|City
|Petrol ( ₹/litre)
|Diesel ( ₹/litre)
|New Delhi
|102.12
|95.20
|Mumbai
|111.21
|97.83
|Kolkata
|113.51
|99.82
|Chennai
|107.77
|99.55
|Gurgaon
|102.97
|95.64
|Noida
|101.96
|95.44
|Bengaluru
|111.68
|99.56
|Bhubaneswar
|108.97
|100.68
|Chandigarh
|101.54
|89.47
|Hyderabad
|116.15
|104.23
|Jaipur
|112.66
|98.25
|Lucknow
|101.86
|95.36
|Patna
|113.37
|99.36
|Thiruvananthapuram
|115.49
|104.40
State-run OMCs revise petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am. Retail fuel rates are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and local market conditions.
Despite volatility in global crude markets, domestic petrol and diesel prices have remained relatively stable across several major cities in recent days. Mumbai's petrol price, for instance, remained unchanged at ₹111.21 per litre on September 24.
International crude oil prices fell slightly on Friday as markets weighed the possibility of a truce between the US and Iran against the bombing of Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels following a week of sharp price movements.
Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.69%, to $105.85 a barrel at 0032 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 81 cents, or 0.86%, at $93.80 a barrel.
The softer opening came after a volatile week for oil markets. Both benchmarks had gained as much as 5% on Thursday, with Brent settling 3.4% higher and WTI gaining 2.7%.
Brent recorded its highest closing level since September 15. WTI, meanwhile, posted its first rise in several sessions after falling 13% over the previous six sessions. For the week, WTI was down 6.42%, while Brent was up 2.09%.
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