Petrol and diesel prices unchanged on 14 November: Check how much fuel costs in New Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Fuel prices today, 14 November: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday (14 November) across major cities and states, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. However, petrol prices fell marginally in Patna, where the rate dropped to ₹113.35 from ₹113.37.
Fuel prices have largely remained stable since the beginning of November, even after the Central government scrapped the additional excise duty on petrol exports.
With the US-Iran conflict continuing since February this year, global energy markets have been rattled. However, Indian consumers have so far been shielded from the impact of rising crude oil prices amid tensions in the Middle East, as domestic fuel retailers continue to keep pump prices steady.
Fuel prices vary across states and cities due to differences in state-level taxes, particularly Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation costs, and other local levies.
|City
|Petrol Price
|Diesel Price
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|₹95.20
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|Chennai
|₹107.76
|₹99.55
|Kolkata
|₹113.51
|₹99.82
|Gurugram
|₹102.97
|₹95.64
|Noida
|₹101.96
|₹95.44
|Bengaluru
|₹111.68
|₹99.56
|Bhubaneswar
|₹108.97
|₹100.68
|Lucknow
|₹101.89
|₹95.36
|Patna
|₹113.35
|₹99.36
|Jaipur
|₹113.19
|₹98.25
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹115.49
|₹104.40
*Source: Goodreturns
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said initiatives undertaken over the past decade to strengthen India's energy security had helped the country deal confidently with challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He also highlighted the progress made in the country's energy sector over the years.
PM Modi made these remarks during events in Bengaluru and Mysuru, where he inaugurated projects and laid the foundation stones for development initiatives worth more than ₹15,600 crore across Karnataka. These projects span several sectors, including energy and railways. He also highlighted the country's achievements in the space sector.
Among the initiatives launched by the Prime Minister was the Pink Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru. After jointly flagging off the service with Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Modi travelled on the newly inaugurated metro line with him.
Oil prices fluctuated on Friday (local time) as traders weighed mixed signals about the prospects for peace negotiations between the US and Iran.
Brent crude traded within a $2 range before ending the session largely unchanged at around $96 a barrel. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate settled at approximately $88.50. US President Donald Trump asked Vice President JD Vance to prioritise domestic matters over discussions with Tehran, casting doubt on the progress of back-channel negotiations and weakening hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
The global benchmark Brent also recorded its second consecutive weekly decline after reaching a six-month high at the end of October. Prices came under pressure from increased oil flows from the Middle East and speculation that the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections could accelerate efforts to end the conflict with Iran.
(with inputs from agencies)
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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