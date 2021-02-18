Petrol at 100: After Rajasthan, prices breach 100-mark in Madhya Pradesh

While branded or additive-laced petrol, which attracts higher taxes, had crossed the ₹100-mark in some places in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, regular petrol crossed the physiological mark in Sriganganagar town of Rajasthan on Wednesday, and on Thursday it went past that mark in Madhya Pradesh, reports news agency PTI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}