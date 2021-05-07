Petrol at 102-mark in Rajasthan, MP after 4th straight day of price hike

After raising petrol price by a record ₹21.58 per litre and diesel by ₹19.18 since the government raised excise duty to an all-time high in March last year, state-owned fuel retailers -- IOC, BPCL and HPCL -- had reduced petrol price by 67 paise a litre and diesel by 74 paise per litre effected between March 24 and April 15.

