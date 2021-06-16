Fuel prices were hiked again to touch record highs on Wednesday after remaining unchanged for a day.

In the national capital, petrol got costlier by 26 paise, while diesel rose by 13 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

After the latest revision, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹96.66, whereas diesel costs ₹87.41 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.82 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.84 per litre.

This was the ninth price hike in auto fuel prices this month after 16 increases in May. Petrol and diesel rates have been on the rise since 4 May when oil marketing companies ended their 18-day-long halt on rate revision in view of the state assembly elections.

Following this, petrol is being sold at over ₹100 in seven States and Union Territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan has the costliest fuel in the country -- petrol is priced at ₹107.79 a litre and diesel at ₹100.51.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. Centre levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 a litre on diesel.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹96.66 per litre; diesel prices – ₹87.41 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹102.82 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.84 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹96.58 per litre; diesel prices – ₹90.25 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹97.91 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.04 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹99.89 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.89 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹100.46 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.28 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹98.64 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.64 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹103.29 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.38 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹98.73 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.72 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹92.96 per litre; diesel prices – ₹87.05 per litre

Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad joined the list of the cities on Monday and Bengaluru is on the brink of doing so.

This comes in the backdrop of a rally in global crude oil prices. India, the world’s third-largest oil importer is particularly vulnerable as any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and widen trade deficit.

