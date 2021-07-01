Petrol and diesel rates were kept unchanged for the second day in a row on Thursday after they breached all records in sixteen hikes in June.

After the latest rate revision, petrol is retailing at an all-time high of ₹98.81 a litre in Delhi while diesel costs ₹88.18 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is on the verge of crossing ₹105 and is being sold at ₹104.90 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹96.72 per litre.

The auto fuel is close to breaching the psychological mark in the state capital of Tamil Nadu as well where it currently costs consumers ₹99.80. Diesel is priced at ₹93.72 in Chennai.

If hiked further, Chennai will become the eighth state capital where petrol has breached the ₹100-mark. Bhopal had in May become the first city to see this. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 last week.

The fuel now costs people in 12 states and UTs over ₹100 -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, has crossed ₹100 in some parts of Rajasthan and Odisha.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹98.81 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.18 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹104.90 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.72 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹98.64 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.03 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹99.80 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.72 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹102.11 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.54 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹102.69 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.20 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹100.79 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.74 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹105.54 per litre; diesel prices – ₹98.29 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹100.81 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.52 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹95.03 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.81 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – ₹107.07 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.93 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – ₹99.60 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.19 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol prices – ₹101.78 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.80 per litre

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hitting ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February. Currently, a litre of petrol is being sold at ₹110.04 in the small city while diesel is retailing at ₹102.42.

Oil prices 'very challenging'

Ahead of a meeting of oil producers' cartel OPEC, India on Tuesday said the current oil prices are "very challenging" and rates need to be a "little bit sober" lest they impact a consumption-led recovery of the global economy.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who last week again urged OPEC to phase out its production cuts, said India is a price-sensitive market and it will buy oil wherever it gets competitive rates.

The rebound in international oil prices from lows hit last month on the back of demand recovery has led to a spike in petrol and diesel retail prices in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.